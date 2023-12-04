3DPOD Episode 178: Low Cost Metal 3D Printing with Juan Mario Gomez, Xact Metal CEO

After a lengthy tenure at GE, Juan Mario Gomez took an unexpected turn, launching a metal 3D printing venture, Xact Metal. In this episode of the 3DPOD, he shares his experiences at GE and his subsequent journey. This includes what it takes to produce affordable metal powder bed fusion systems, as well as the challenges of initiating and sustaining a business in this field. His insights offer valuable lessons for a broad audience.

