Creality Launches CR-10 SE 3D Printer, Empowering Advanced Users 

Creality, a leading name in the 3D printing industry, is proud to unveil the CR-10 SE, a state-of-the-art 3D printer designed to meet the needs of advanced users. In response to valuable user feedback, Creality has tackled a common challenge in 3D printing—achieving a perfect first layer. By integrating the strengths of its existing product lineup with user-centric features, Creality developed the CR-10 SE, an advanced 3D printer that promises both exceptional performance and ease of use.

Perfect First Layer for Exceptional Model Quality

The CR-10 SE is designed to create a smooth, even, and finely detailed first layer, which lays the groundwork for high-quality 3D models. With CR Touch and pressure sensors, the printer automatically levels the bed and adjusts for Z-axis discrepancies at startup, thereby eliminating the need for manual adjustments and ensuring an ideal first layer with ease.

Precision Linear Guides for Stable and Smooth Motion

To ensure pinpoint accuracy and stable motion, the CR-10 SE is equipped with precision ball screw linear guides on the X/Y axis. These guides offer smooth and precise positioning, while reducing friction to a low coefficient of 0.04. The use of high-strength bearing steel ensures durability, longevity, and robust load-bearing capabilities.

Powerful Core for Seamless Operation

Operating on the intelligent Creality OS, the CR-10 SE provides a user-friendly and responsive interface that allows for seamless data and command sharing across multiple devices. With a dual-core 1.2GHz CPU and 8GB of RAM, the printer offers robust processing power. Algorithmic optimizations, such as improved ripple and flow control, contribute to finer print details and a superior overall printing experience.

High-Speed Printing for Rapid Prototyping and Enhanced Model Quality

The CR-10 SE boasts a maximum print speed of 600mm/s and an acceleration of 8000mm/s², excelling in both speed and efficiency. An independent model cooling fan operates at an impressive 12,000 rpm, while its U-shaped duct design ensures efficient cooling. This greatly improves the quality of overhangs, bridging, and overall model detail.

Direct Extrusion for Consistent Filament Feeding

The CR-10 SE uses the “Sprite” direct-drive dual-gear extruder with a 1:3.5 gear ratio, providing a strong extrusion force of up to 65N. This ensures precise retraction control and excellent performance, even when using flexible filaments.

High-Flow Hot End for Smooth Extrusion

The CR-10 SE features a 60W ceramic heating element that uniformly melts various filament materials. It supports high-flow rates of up to 32mm³/s and includes a copper-titanium alloy throat tube for efficient heat dissipation. A hardened steel nozzle enables high-temperature printing up to 300°C.

More Features for Enhanced Creativity

The CR-10 SE is compatible with a wide range of filaments, including high-temperature, high-strength, and flexible materials. It also supports control from multiple devices, offering convenient operation from smartphones and computers, as well as multi-machine control for managing your 3D printing farm.

Creality is committed to delivering outstanding 3D printing experiences and empowering users to bring their creative visions to life. The launch of the CR-10 SE marks a new milestone in this journey. Whether you are a beginner or a seasoned professional, the CR-10 SE is designed to enhance your 3D printing experience, making the process smoother and more enjoyable. Discover limitless possibilities with Creality.

Product Link: the Creality CR-10 SE

Price: $459

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.