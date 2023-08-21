3D Printing News Unpeeled: BMF Verneer, $3m for Personalized Medicine & BLT

Boston Micro Fabrication is more than just an OEM having now launched UltraThineer, a projection micro stereolithography (PµSL) made Zirconia dental veneer that is three times thinner than others. The company hopes to get approval for the veneer in 2024 and thinks that by being much thinner less tooth preparation is needed which is better for enamel preservation.
The NIH has given $3m to Texas A&M University for personalized 3D printed pills for pediatric oncology. Lead by Mathew A. Kuttolamadom will look at combining multiple pills in one and look at dosage form and size. There is a huge opportunity here that eclipses the rest of the 3D Printing market.
Bright Laser Technologies, or BLT, has told us of its printers being used for the Landspace Zhuque-2 (ZQ-2 Y2) rocket.
