AMS

3D Printing News Unpeeled: BMF Verneer, $3m for Personalized Medicine & BLT

11 hours by Joris Peels 3D Printing3D Printing News Unpeeled
3D Systems

Share this Article

Boston Micro Fabrication is more than just an OEM having now launched UltraThineer, a projection micro stereolithography (PµSL) made Zirconia dental veneer that is three times thinner than others. The company hopes to get approval for the veneer in 2024 and thinks that by being much thinner less tooth preparation is needed which is better for enamel preservation. 

The NIH has given $3m to Texas A&M University for personalized 3D printed pills for pediatric oncology. Lead by Mathew A. Kuttolamadom will look at combining multiple pills in one and look at dosage form and size. There is a huge opportunity here that eclipses the rest of the 3D Printing market. 

Bright Laser Technologies, or BLT, has told us of its printers being used for the Landspace Zhuque-2 (ZQ-2 Y2) rocket. 

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

3DPOD Episode 165: A Look at the 3D Printing Industry with Kerry Stevenson, Fabbaloo

View from on High: HP’s Ramon Pastor Shares Updates on Company’s 3D Printing Division

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

3D Printing3D Printing Events

3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: August 20, 2023

In this week’s roundup of 3D printing webinars and events, Stratasys continues its North American tour, and 3D Systems starts its Additive Insights Roadshow. There’s an Automation Expo in Mumbai,...

August 20, 2023
3D Printing3D SoftwareBusinessStocks

3D Printing Financials: Markforged Beats, Velo3D Misses

Two 3D printing original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), Markforged (NYSE: MKFG) and Velo3D (NYSE: VLD), both reported their Q2 earnings after market close on August 10. Markforged reported in-line earnings per...

August 11, 2023
Featured
3D PrintingBusinessDreams M&As SeriesFeatured StoriesStocks

Dream Mergers and Acquisitions: Who Merges Next in 3D Printing?

3D printing stalwart Stratasys (Nasdaq: SSYS) signaled the next stage of consolidation in the additive manufacturing (AM) market when it announced its intention to acquire newcomer Desktop Metal (NYSE: DM)....

August 3, 2023
3D Printing3D SoftwareExclusive InterviewsGeneral IndustrySustainability

More than the Sum of Its Parts: Replique Co-founder and COO Henrike Wonneberger Discusses Company Spin-out

One theme that highlights the additive manufacturing (AM) sector’s overall transition from startup to scale-up is the sheer proliferation of AM-centric software platforms over the last couple of years. It...

August 1, 2023

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox 3ERP 3D Systems Xometry Craftcloud PCBWay Prototool Jawstec
Xometry
Prototool
Jawstec
EOS
Velo3D
BASF/Forward AM
FacFox
Flashforge
Ultimate Guide to DLP
3D Systems
3D Systems
EOS AMCM
HP
Formnext
Emerging AM
ST Dentistry
Printing Money
Metal Binder Jetting
Jewelry 2023
Post-Processing
Bioprinting
AM Software
ST Metal AM

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Networking & Intelligence Summit,
February 6-8, 2024

Networking & Intelligence Summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides