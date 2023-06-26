AMS

3D Printing Unpeeled: Bikes and Volkswagen

5 hours by Joris Peels 3D Printing3D Printing News Unpeeled
Volkswagen buys a second Additive Industries MetalFab system after getting the first in 2018. An example of things that they are doing is a tooling nozzle for the VW Tiguan which has been printed over 1,000 times. The parts uses part reduction to safe 650% in costs over a welded part. This could point to more applications in many tooling applications

Bike design legend Ben Serotta made a lot of iconic bikes going back decades. He’s also a pioneer in fitting systems to make bikes to order, customized and optimized for riders. He is now to work with AP Works in producing mass customized bikes, probably in Scalmalloy. I’d expect more situations where experienced designers could have their efforts accelerated by 3D printing in this way. 

