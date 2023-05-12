3D Printing Unpeeled: Programable Soft Actuators, Copper

A research team has made programable carbon fiber 3D printed muscle using silicone that could make soft actuators more efficient and compact while reducing interference from vibration. The paper, called 3D Printed Phase Change Artificial Muscles with Autonomous Vibration control, is open access.

Zurich-based a-metal got CHF 150,000 from Venture Kick to continue to make its low cost cartridge-based metal printer.

ESA is experiencing with green laser pure copper electromagnetic coils and has made exemplars that perform well in its Additive Manufacturing of Metal Coils (ATOMEC) project.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.