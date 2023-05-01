3D Printing News Unpeeled: PLA Powder, Zuck Prints Dresses and Desktop 3D Printed Houses

Kei Atsumi and Nicholas Préaud worked on 3D printing for three years in order for them to develop their Tsuginote Tea House. The small tea house accommodates two and was entirely made out of wood fill PLA on desktop 3D printers. The assembled structure needs no tools or metal fixtures and could point to a new low cost way to make homes using desktop 3D printers.
Jabil and Natureworks have released a PLA 3110P powder bed fusion powder. The material aims to have a lower environmental footprint and lower cost than alternatives.
Mark Zuckerberg has 3D printed dresses for his daughters. Could his personal 3D printing work lead to Facebook investing in the technology?
Blue Origin and Aerojet Rocketdyne to Push NASA’s Space Exploration with 3D Printing
Blue Origin and Aerojet Rocketdyne will expand their partnerships with NASA, with the aerospace giants aiming to carry out two additive manufacturing (AM) projects to advance the future of propulsion...
To Space and Back: Rocket Lab to Reuse 3D Printed Rutherford Engine
For the first time, Rocket Lab (Nasdaq: RKLB) will launch a pre-flown 3D printed Rutherford engine as part of its Electron reusability program. Previously powering the “There and Back Again”...
University of Arizona Gets $1.2M for Hypersonics 3D Printing
Hypersonic glide vehicles will need to resist incredible heat and pressure from flying at Mach Five and above. For that reason, the materials used to make them will likely be...
3D Printing News Unpeeled: Creality 3D Scanner, University of Arizona Hypersonics
Creality is bringing a $349 3D scanner on the market. The scanner is portable, has an ASIC for better image processing, has on board visual tracking, captures color as well...
