3D Printing News Unpeeled: PLA Powder, Zuck Prints Dresses and Desktop 3D Printed Houses

3 hours by Joris Peels 3D Printing
Kei Atsumi and Nicholas Préaud worked on 3D printing for three years in order for them to develop their Tsuginote Tea House. The small tea house accommodates two and was entirely made out of wood fill PLA on desktop 3D printers. The assembled structure needs no tools or metal fixtures and could point to a new low cost way to make homes using desktop 3D printers. 

Jabil and Natureworks have released a PLA 3110P powder bed fusion powder. The material aims to have a lower environmental footprint and lower cost than alternatives.

Mark Zuckerberg has 3D printed dresses for his daughters. Could his personal 3D printing work lead to Facebook investing in the technology?

