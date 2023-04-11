RAPID

3D Printing News Unpeeled: Cushions, Open Source Five Axis and a Novel 3D Printing Tech

A Swiss foundation is working wit a patient group to make a 3D printed cushion for paraplegics and other long term wheelchair users. They are making a cushion that is more breathable, washable, wickable, is better at regulating temperatures, reduces pressure injuries and is more comfortable. I love this and really believe in cushions for cars and chairs as an application with a lot of potential.

A novel 3D printing method using humidity to solidify a previously dissolved polymer could make biomedical components out of polycaprolactone.

Open 5X is a Github project meant to make five axis 3D Printing accessible. The project hopes to make five axis 3D printing affordable and usable to many more people through open source. There’s is a video here and a paper here. The project has been implemented on the Prusa and Voron as including slicing software. Could a Cura and workflow towards five axis accelerate this form of 3D printing?

