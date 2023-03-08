RAPID

3D Printing News Unpeeled: A Film Studio Printed, RFQ Responder and Desktop EDM

2 hours by Joris Peels 3D Printing
Rack Robotics´ Powercore turns your desktop 3D printer into an EDM machine. I’d never considered even having such a capability on the desktop but this can really give people an incredible capability in finishing and making metal components. The Kickstarter has already raised $75,000 and I hope it inspires people to make desktop lathes and more.

Authentise releases RFQ Responder which lets companies quickly implement and respond to RFQ´s. Often this wastes many hours at services and this could really save firms a lot of time and money.

A new concrete 3D printed film set uses reassess to embed LED lighting strips for effects and mood changes. The studio was made for Casinos Austria and the Austrian Lotteries Group, was designed by Philipp Aduatz along with Dominik Freynschla. 3D printing was done by concrete 3D printing manufacturer incremental 3d. This points to a whole new slew of 3D printing applications in film sets, studios and large scale props. 

