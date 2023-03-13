RAPID

3DPOD Episode 144: High Volume Carbon Fiber 3D Printing with 9T Labs CEO Martin Eichenhofer

3 hours by Joris Peels 3D Printing3D Printing Materials
Eplus 3D

Share this Article

Martin Eichenhofer took his research from ETH Zurich and turned it into an exciting startup, 9T Labs, which hopes to make its two step carbon fiber 3D printing technique suitable for large-scale volume production of programmable carbon fiber components. Carbon fiber and other CFRP parts could replace metal, make elements lighter, and represent a new method for altering the form factor of many objects today. Bikes, drones, and consumer electronics could be just some of the areas impacted. In this episode of the 3DPOD, Martin takes us through the founding of his startup and how the company is developing, including how it is working on more sustainable composites.

Podcast (podcast-audio): Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: RSS

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

US Army Awards Wichita State $100M for 3D Printing & Digitization of Ground Fleet

RAPID + TCT Flies into Chicago with 350+ 3D Printing Exhibitors

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

3D Printing3D Printing Events

3D Printing Webinar & Event Roundup: March 12, 2023

It’s a busy week for the 3D printing industry in terms of webinars and events! Satellite 2023 takes place in Washington, DC, while the International Dental Show is coming to...

March 12, 2023
3D Printing3D Printing Events

3D Printing Webinar & Event Roundup: March 5, 2023

We’ve got plenty of trade shows and other events to tell you about in this week’s roundup, including America Makes’ Spring TRX at UTEP, Global Industrie 2023, and Implement AM’s...

March 5, 2023
Featured
3D Printers3D Printing3D Printing EventsBusinessFeatured StoriesStocks

AMS 2023: CEOs Show No Mercy for the Past, Discuss Opportunities for 3D Printing Industry

What has additive manufacturing (AM) taught us in the last decade? Will supply chains become more digital? Can the software revolution create intelligent AM machines? These are just a few...

February 22, 2023
Featured
3D PrintingFeatured StoriesMetal 3D PrintingMilitary 3D PrintingQuality Control

Defense Logistics Agency to Standardize 3D Printing for US Military

The Defense Logistics Agency (DLA), a combat support agency within the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD), recently announced that the organization is developing a set of common standards and methods...

February 22, 2023

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox Jawstec 3ERP 3D Systems Xometry Craftcloud® Makelab PCBWay
Jawstec
Xometry
ADDMAN
3d systems
Velo3D
BASF
3ERP
EOS
FacFox
Flashforge
Formnext
Ultimate Guide to DLP
Metal Binder Jetting
Jewelry 2023
Post-Processing
Bioprinting
AM Software
Automotive

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Networking & Intelligence Summit,
February 6-8, 2024

Networking & Intelligence Summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides