3DPOD Episode 144: High Volume Carbon Fiber 3D Printing with 9T Labs CEO Martin Eichenhofer

Martin Eichenhofer took his research from ETH Zurich and turned it into an exciting startup, 9T Labs, which hopes to make its two step carbon fiber 3D printing technique suitable for large-scale volume production of programmable carbon fiber components. Carbon fiber and other CFRP parts could replace metal, make elements lighter, and represent a new method for altering the form factor of many objects today. Bikes, drones, and consumer electronics could be just some of the areas impacted. In this episode of the 3DPOD, Martin takes us through the founding of his startup and how the company is developing, including how it is working on more sustainable composites.

