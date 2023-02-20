Smartech Software
Bioprinting
Market Forecasting

3D Printing News Unpeeled: 3D Printed Basketball, Chocolate and Drones (D)

1 hour by Joris Peels 3D Printing
RAPID

Share this Article

Wilson has worked with EOS, Dye Mansion, General Lattice and EOS´ consultancy Additive Minds to 3D print a basketball out of a proprietary material and specific design using powder bed fusion. The ball is said to have adequate rebound and handling characteristics although is possibly playable but not yet conformal to all regulations and standards in professional basketball. This is an inspiring 3D print project and illustrates what is possible in programmed structures in sports equipment.

Professor Qingrong Huang of Rutgers University’s School of Environmental and Biological Sciences has made a lower sugar and fat chocolate through replacing cocoa butter with an emulsion of coca butter water and gum arabic. He hopes to design more tunable functional foods using 3D printing.

The UK has quickly developed and tested a number of 3D printed drones for use by Ukraine. Defense contractor QinetiQ worked with the Defense Equipment and Support (DE&S) Future Capability Group, Rapid Capabilities Office (RCO), the Royal Navy, the RAF’s No. 56 Squadron, Royal Artillery, Defense Science and Technology Laboratories (DSTL), U.K. Strategic Command, and the British Army HQ to rapidly iterate and develop drones. Tested at Bosombe Down these were developed in weeks and were specific to the conflict.



Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

KJ Martin Slams Airless 3D Printed Basketball in NBA Dunk Contest

AMS Spotlight: Mobility goes Additive & 3D Printing for the Rail Industry

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

Featured
3D Printing3D Printing EventsBusinessFeatured StoriesSustainability

AMS 2023: How Finance Boosts the 3D Printing Ecosystem

To wrap up the first day of the Additive Manufacturing Strategies (AMS) event in New York City, Stifel Managing Director Bryan Dow hosted a panel about the “Future of Investment...

February 10, 2023
Featured
3D Printers3D Printing3D Printing EventsAdditive ManufacturingFeatured StoriesMetal 3D Printing

AMS 2023: The Only 3D Printing Event in New York Begins with Metal AM Discussion

Additive Manufacturing Strategies (AMS) 2023 has kicked off its annual 3D printing event in New York, introducing new speakers and interactive discussions on important topics like challenges in metal AM...

February 8, 2023
Sponsored
3D PrintersSponsored

Join Caracol at AMS 2023 in NYC to Meet Heron AMTM: the Future of Large Format 3D Printing – AMS Speaker Spotlight

Come meet Caracol at Additive Manufacturing Strategies in New York on February 7th to 9th. The company is returning as event sponsors this year to showcase their LFAM platform: Heron...

January 27, 2023
3D Printing3D SoftwareAdditive ManufacturingAutomationTransportation

Siemens Expands in India to Industrialize 3D Printing and Digitize Supply Chains

German manufacturing giant Siemens AG announced that the company will be increasing its product offerings in India, in particular those related to the digitalization of the machine tool industry. Among...

January 20, 2023

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox Jawstec 3ERP 3D Systems Xometry Craftcloud® Makelab PCBWay
Jawstec
Xometry
ADDMAN
Ultimate Guide to DLP
Certificate Course
Formnext
ASTM
FacFox
GE Additive
Velo3D
EOS
3d systems
Alexander Daniels Global
Metal Binder Jetting
Commercial Space
Post-Processing
Bioprinting
AM Software
Automotive

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Networking & Intelligence Summit,
February 7-9, 2023

Networking & Intelligence Summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides