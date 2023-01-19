IperionX Wins US Air Force Challenge to Turn Titanium Scrap into 3D Printing Metal

IperionX, a Charlotte-based mining company that manufacturers titanium powders for additive manufacturing (AM), announced that it has won the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) Grand Challenge #4 contract for titanium recycling. The Grand Challenge is a series of competitions for up to $500,000 in R&D funding from the National Security Innovation Network (NSIN), a technology accelerator division of the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD).
Specifically, the competition called for companies to submit proposals of recycling methods for Ti-6Al-4V powder used in AM that would be cheaper than the cost of new powder. Ti-6Al-4V powder is one of the most widely used materials in metal AM, especially in applications for the aerospace sector.
IperionX has successfully completed Phase 1 of the challenge by winning the contract, which landed the company $125,000. If it successfully completes Phases 2-4 over the next 10 months at its production facility in Salt Lake City — with the objective of Phase 4 being to, “[b]uild, test, and analyze cost savings for the overall concept” — IperionX will be granted the additional $375,000.
Last year, IperionX worked with the US Department of Energy (DOE) and Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL) to validate use of the company’s Ti-6Al-4V powders in AM. IperionX’s approval by both the DoD and DOE bodes well for the company’s future in the government procurement market: as well as, in turn, its potential to become integral to other critical areas of the economy.
This is precisely the type of application that suggests that there is potential for AM to receive investment dollars on an even greater scale over the next few years. The nations that are the worst carbon emitters have set net-zero targets for 2050, but they’ve also set intermediary targets of greatly reduced emissions by 2030. That’s not very far away!
Hitting those targets without greatly and rapidly expanding national recycling capacities, especially in the US and China, seems impossible. AM is better-suited for handling recycled materials in the long run than conventional manufacturing, if only because the amount of wasted materials to begin with is far less. The International Energy Agency (IEA) estimates that $4.5 trillion will have to be spent on clean energy by 2030, in order for the 2050 targets to be met. It is quite likely that some substantial percentage of that money will go towards the nexus between advanced manufacturing and recycling.
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Stay up-to-date on all the latest news from the 3D printing industry and receive information and offers from third party vendors.
You May Also Like
3D Printing News Unpeeled: Leonardo, Beamit, AiBuild
Sandvik owned Beamit makes a deal with defense firm Leonardo to do 3D Printing MRO for spare parts. A 100 parts have been qualified on at least five airframes and...
UK Army’s First 3D Printed Metal Parts Used in Active Duty
Babcock International Group, a leading defense contractor and engineering services firm in the UK, announced that the firm has delivered metal tank periscope clamps made with additive manufacturing (AM) to...
3D Printing News Briefs, January 14, 2023: ImplementAM, Bioprinted Eye Tissue, & More
In 3D Printing News Briefs today, we’re starting with the launch of a case study-based AM workshop called ImplementAM. In business news, the latest distribution partner for Meltio’s wire laser...
Sartorius Investment in BICO to Boost Asia Expansion
As part of its multifaceted growth strategy, biotech company BICO (STO: BICO) has gained a new strategic partner, distributor, and investor in Sartorius (ETR: SRT), a century-old German life science...
Print Services
Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.