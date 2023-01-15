3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: January 15, 2023

In this week’s roundup, 3D Printing News Unpeeled continues with its new schedule, and there are two SOLIDWORKS webinars to attend, as well as a Zoom forum on the implementation of the CHIPS Bill. In addition, this Thursday will be the inaugural ImplementAM event in Detroit. Read on for all the details!

January 16 & 19: 3D Printing News Unpeeled

Our Executive Editor Joris Peels, who’s also the Vice President of Consulting at SmarTech Analysis, offers a twice-weekly news livestream called 3D Printing News Unpeeled. For each episode, Peels gets on LinkedIn Live and tells us, in 20 minutes or less, what he considers to be the top news stories from the 3D printing industry that day, and why they’re important. Some of the stories in his roundup are ones we’ve covered at 3DPrint.com, and some are not, but they are all equally interesting and impactful.

The next 3D Printing News Unpeeled livestream will be this Monday, January 16th, at 9:30 am EST, and then again at the same time on Thursday, January 19th. You don’t want to miss it!

January 17 & 19: SOLIDWORKS CAM & CAMWorks Webinars

This Tuesday and Thursday, January 17th and 19th, at 11 am EST, HCLSoftware is holding two free webinar sessions on SOLIDWORKS CAM and CAMWorks Training. The series is meant to offer easily accessible training and educational material to CAM industry professionals, so they can use the extra time to gain future advantages. The Tuesday session, “SOLIDWORKS CAM and CAMWorks – Getting Started,” will focus on how to use SOLIDWORKS CAM Standard, while the Thursday session, “SOLIDWORKS CAM and CAMWorks – Getting Started with the TechDB,” will be about how to use the Technology Database (TechDB) included in SOLIDWORKS CAM and CAMWorks.

“This webinar series will provide an opportunity to sharpen your CAM skills and possibly learn more advanced features and functionalities that might help you secure additional orders, helping boost your business operations.”

You can register for both webinars here.

January 17: Cross-Disciplinary Collaboration with SOLIDWORKS

An exclusive DS SOLIDWORKS webinar will be held at 2 pm EST on the 17th, called “Overcoming Cross-Disciplinary Collaboration Challenges,” which is key to innovating for high-performance results. Attendees will learn from three industry experts how manufacturers of all sizes gain the tools, vision, and practices necessary for good, cross-functional collaboration across six critical functions (Leadership, Supply Chain, Support Services, etc.), as well as how to apply best practices within functions and achieve better metrics.

“Innovation is critical to manufacturing success, but many companies face collaboration challenges — corporate silos, disconnected processes and technologies — that limit their success with new product launches. Leaders can overcome these barriers by ensuring that all functions in their organizations have the vision, practices, and tools they need for effective collaboration.”

You can register for the webinar here.

January 17: AM Coalition on CHIPS Bill Implementation

Also on the 17th, the Additive Manufacturing Coalition is hosting its latest Zoom forum, “An Update on the CHIPS Bill Implementation: How AM Can Play a Role,” at 3 pm EST. The first part of the forum will be an overview of the implementation plan being developed for the CHIPS bill by the Department of Commerce Chips office, while the second part will include brief presentations on how additive manufacturing can be used to produce semiconductors and related materials. The panelists for part two will include Dr. Kenneth Church, the CEO of nScrypt, a representative from the CHIPS for America office, and Dr. Ahmed A. Busnaina, Northeastern University, Distinguished University Professor and Director of the NSF Nanoscale Science and Engineering Center for High-rate Nanomanufacturing.

“We will hear from the federal Chips Office about how they are planning to implement the CHIPS Bill to build a new semiconductor manufacturing capability in the U.S. as well as hear from two organizations using AM to construct semiconductors and related materials.”

You can register for the forum here.

January 17: Stratasys on SAF H350 for Parts Providers

Stratasys is holding a webinar at 11:30 pm EST, also on Tuesday the 17th, about the “SAF H350 For Parts Providers.” Application Engineer Alec Logeman and Sr. Project Engineer Perry Hubbling will provide an overview of the features and benefits of the H350 SAF 3D printer for parts providers.

“Covering powder bed fusion basics, H350 system overview, operating software, and materials.”

You can register for the webinar here.

January 18: DigitalClone for AM with America Makes

On Wednesday, January 18th, from 2-3 pm EST, America Makes will hold one of its TRX webinars, “DigitalClone for Additive Manufacturing,” together with Sentient Science. The software company developed capabilities to simulate the quality and reliability of 3D printed parts, and attendees will learn about the company’s computational modeling simulation process, which leverages its DigitalClone materials science. Sentient’s Melissa McReynolds and Dr. Behrooz Jalalahmadi will present.

“In this webinar, Sentient will demonstrate how our software suite can (1) simulate the part-level distortion and residual stress with respect to various key process parameters; (2) examine Additively produced parts at a microscale level to predict the grain size, grain structure and porosity using a limited set of machine-specific calibration parameters and (3) predict the fatigue performance at the grain level considering the variations and defects exhibited microstructurally at specific mechanical loading conditions.”

You can register for the webinar here.

January 19: Inaugural ImplementAM Workshop

Recently, industry veterans and former coworkers David Tucker and Kristin Mulherin partnered to form ImplementAM, a case study-based series of small, collaborative, monthly AM workshops designed to educate new adopters on how best to implement the technology in their businesses. The inaugural event will be held this Thursday, January 19th, in Detroit, Michigan, from 8:30 am until 6 pm EST at the Atwater Brewery & Tap House. The workshops have extremely limited space, in order to encourage attendee interaction, and will feature a keynote speaker, technical presentations, a case study workshop and group work, breakfast and lunch, and a happy hour.

“There’s an opportunity for AM to improve the way that we design products and manufacture them today. However it is dependent on companies knowing when to apply digital solutions to get the most from them,” said David Tucker, Co-Founder & Head of Education, ImplementAM. “We believe that learning from the success (and failures) of other businesses will help prepare people to look for and take advantage of potential opportunities.”

You can register for this week’s ImplementAM event in Detroit here. Use discount code “AM-4MFG-2023” at checkout for a 10% discount.

January 20: Nexa3D’s Desktop Manufacturing

The last webinar of the week will be held by Nexa3D, at 1 pm EST on Friday, January 20th, and poses the question, “Is Desktop Manufacturing a Reality in 2023?” Attendees will hear about local vs. offshore manufacturing, the challenges with desktop manufacturing, and real examples of companies using Nexa3D’s ultrafast resin XiP 3D printer to make production parts from speakers Vlad Gutsman, Owner of Liquid Sound Technologies; Bruce LeMaster, of Applied Rapid Technologies; Harsha Bandaralage, Head of Nexa3D’s Application Engineering; and Shawn Miely, Head of Content Marketing, Nexa3D.

“If you ask the average 3D printer user if they can manufacture with a desktop 3D printer, you’d probably hear some “yeah, but…” answers. Truth is, most desktop 3D printers are too slow, they are limited to materials like PLA (not great for production parts), or the quality or part strength isn’t quite there… “But in 2023 is that actually changing?”

You can register for the webinar here.

