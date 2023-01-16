UK Army’s First 3D Printed Metal Parts Used in Active Duty

Babcock International Group, a leading defense contractor and engineering services firm in the UK, announced that the firm has delivered metal tank periscope clamps made with additive manufacturing (AM) to the UK’s Ministry of Defence (MOD). These are believed to be the first metal parts supplied to the MOD for use by active duty soldiers in the British Army.
In addition to Babcock’s presence in the procurement market for the UK military, which the company supplies via its Land, Marine, and Aviation divisions, Babcock also has extensive operations in the nuclear power industry through its subsidiary, Cavendish Nuclear. At the beginning of 2022, Babcock opened an advanced manufacturing lab focused especially on metal AM, at the UK’s Plymouth Science Park Innovation and Technology Transfer Centre (ITTC).
In the fall of 2022, the MOD launched Project TAMPA, a program to stimulate greater use of AM by suppliers to the UK military. It is unclear if this is the first shipment of parts related to Project TAMPA, but in any case it should serve the same purpose of catalyzing increased AM activity in the UK’s defense market.
Along those same lines, another recent development that is sure to accelerate the UK military’s adoption of AM was the announcement by NATO and the EU this week that the two bodies will be creating a joint task force to enhance “[r]esilience and the protection of critical infrastructure.” The particular focus of the task force will be energy security — the dominant theme of international politics, for a multitude of diverse reasons, all throughout 2022.
The UK is particularly well-suited to play a leading role in that task force, given the nation’s position as being situated both literally and figuratively between the US and the EU. In similar fashion, Babcock is perfectly situated to capitalize on that exact same nexus, given its foothold in both defense and energy markets.
Relevant to that last point, the head of the UK’s Nuclear Industry Association (NIA) this week urged the government to act with “urgency” in expanding the nation’s adoption of small modular reactors. The growing use of AM for this particular application of nuclear energy colors that statement as yet another signal screaming that advanced manufacturing in the UK is poised for a boom.
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Stay up-to-date on all the latest news from the 3D printing industry and receive information and offers from third party vendors.
You May Also Like
Is Markforged Preparing for a Buyout?
With a new year comes a new severance package for executives at Markforged (NYSE: MKFG). The metal and carbon fiber 3D printing company filed a form 8-K published on January...
L3Harris to Acquire Aerojet Rocketdyne in $4.7B Deal
Florida-based security technology provider L3Harris (NYSE: LHX) has agreed to acquire Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE: AJRD), a manufacturer of rocket engines and motors for the aerospace and defense industries. Expected to...
Meet GE Additive’s New CEO, Alexander Schmitz
GE (NYSE: GE) has announced that it has selected a new CEO for GE Additive, Alexander Schmitz, who will initiate the position on January 16, 2023. Schmitz will report to...
Additive Assurance Closes AU$4.1M for 3D Printing Quality Control
Additive Assurance, a metal 3D printing quality assurance startup, has now raised AU$4.1 million ($2.7 million) in early-stage venture capital funding to establish an additive manufacturing quality assurance center of...
Print Services
Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.