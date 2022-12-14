3D Printing News Unpeeled: Boom Supersonic, Historic Preservation and Creality

Creality is sponsoring an E gaming tournament in Brazil showcasing its attempts to make the 3D printing industry larger. The Historic Erie Preservation Trust, Kidder Jefferys Construction and Gannon University’s I-HACK Maker Lab work together to replicate wood spindles for staircases. Initially this seems like a good news story from Eerie, PA but this is a potentially large application for 3D printing in restoring old buildings. Boom Supersonic finds new partners to try to make its own engine picking GE Additive, Kratos Turbine Technologies (KTT) and StandardAero to do this task.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.