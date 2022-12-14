AMS Spring 2023

3D Printing News Unpeeled: Boom Supersonic, Historic Preservation and Creality

10 hours by Joris Peels 3D Printing
6K SmarTech

Share this Article

Creality is sponsoring an E gaming tournament in Brazil showcasing its attempts to make the 3D printing industry larger. The Historic Erie Preservation Trust, Kidder Jefferys Construction and Gannon University’s I-HACK Maker Lab work together to replicate wood spindles for staircases. Initially this seems like a good news story from Eerie, PA but this is a potentially large application for 3D printing in restoring old buildings. Boom Supersonic finds new partners to try to make its own engine picking GE Additive, Kratos Turbine Technologies (KTT) and StandardAero to do this task. 

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

Nano Dimension Shareholders Vote against CEO’s Attempt at Control over Electronics 3D Printing Company

Boom Supersonic Unveils Symphony 3D Printed Engine for Overture Jet, Announces Partners

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

3D Printing3D Printing ResearchAdditive ManufacturingAerospace 3D Printing

AM Forward: Lockheed Martin Taps Sintavia for Metal 3D Printing

On May 2022, President Joe Biden joined five large U.S. manufacturers to announce the launch of AM Forward, an alliance to help smaller domestic suppliers increase their use of 3D...

December 9, 2022
3D Design3D Printing ResearchEnergyMetal 3D PrintingSustainability

Protolabs’ Largest 3D Printed Metal Part Was Made for Geothermal Energy Extraction

Back in August, I posted about the awards granted by the Department of Energy (DOE) to the first-place winners of the American-Made Geothermal Manufacturing Award, one of which was Downhole...

December 6, 2022
3D PrintingScience & TechnologySpace 3D PrintingStocks

NASA Awards TROPICS CubeSat Mission to Rocket Lab

Spacecraft manufacturer Rocket Lab (Nasdaq: RKLB) has more big plans for the company as it expands its US presence. Known for its almost entirely 3D printed engines, the rocket company...

November 28, 2022
3D PrintingAdditive ManufacturingEnergyMetal 3D PrintingSustainability

Shell & GE Additive Collaborate on 3D Printed Oxygen Hydrogen Micromixer

At Formnext 2022, Shell and GE Additive presented an R&D project that the two global conglomerates partnered on to design and produce using additive manufacturing (AM): an oxygen hydrogen micromixer,...

November 18, 2022

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox Jawstec 3ERP 3D Systems Xometry Craftcloud® Makelab PCBWay
Jawstec
Xometry
ADDMAN
Ultimate Guide to DLP
6K SmarTech
3d systems
Velo3D
EOS
FacFox
ASTM
GE Additive
ExOne
Metal Binder Jetting
Commercial Space
Post-Processing
Bioprinting
Factory of the Future
Automotive

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Networking & Intelligence Summit,
February 7-9, 2023

Networking & Intelligence Summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides