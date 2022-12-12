3D Printing News Unpeeled: Nigeria, Kohler and Amaero

Nigeria´s Raw Materials Research and Development Council (RMRDC) is all together too optimistic about 3D Printing, Professor Hussaini Doko Ibrahim says that Additive Manufacturing and other 3D technologies will provide 100,000 jobs in the country and increase GDP by 30%. Kohler and Daniel Arsham make a limited edition 3D printed sink. Australian 3D Printing service Amaero says that a new UAE joint venture could lead to it beginning powder production in the Emirates with seven gas atomizers but we´re skeptical.

