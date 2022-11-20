3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: November 20, 2022

Coming off of the insanity that is formnext and going into the week of Thanksgiving in the United States, the roundup is a little thin this week, but we still have a few items to share with you. Read on for the details!

November 21 – 25: 3D Printing News Unpeeled

Our Executive Editor Joris Peels, who’s also the Vice President of Consulting at SmarTech Analysis, launched a daily news livestream called 3D Printing News Unpeeled. Each weekday at 9:30 am EST, Peels gets on LinkedIn Live and tells us, in 20 minutes or less, what he considers to be the top news stories from the 3D printing industry that day, and why they’re important. Some of the stories in his roundup are ones we’ve covered at 3DPrint.com, and some are not, but they are all equally interesting and impactful.

The next 3D Printing News Unpeeled livestream will be this Monday, November 21st, at 9:30 am EST, and will continue the rest of the week at the same time. You don’t want to miss it!

November 21: SOLIDWORKS Manage 2023 with TriMech

At 10 am EST on the 21st, TriMech is holding a webinar on how to “Get to Know SOLIDWORKS Manage 2023,” which is the “key element” in offering Distributed Data Management. TriMech Solutions Consultant Tony Bucchino will discuss the key features of SOLIDWORKS Manage 2023, such as process and project management, and also take a look at what’s new.

“SOLIDWORKS Manage is an advanced data management system that extends the global file management and application integrations enabled by SOLIDWORKS PDM Professional.”

You can register for the webinar here.

November 22: Custom Manufacturing & Low-Volume Production of End-Use Parts

On Tuesday, November 22nd, at 5 pm CET (11 am EST), Formlabs will hold a webinar on “How to Unlock Low Volume Production and Custom Manufacturing with 3D Printed End-Use Parts.” Formlabs’ Application Engineer Juliette Combe will speak during the webinar about how 3D printing can enable on-demand, cost-effective solutions, share real-life case studies with in-house 3D printing of end-use parts, and offer step-by-step workflows and recommendations. Combe will also answer any questions that attendees might have about low-volume production and custom manufacturing of 3D printed end-use parts.

“Modern manufacturing theory, tools, and best practices are focused on how to make thousands or millions of identical parts or products at a low cost per unit. Custom and low volume production pose unique challenges that require manufacturers to adapt. “Thanks to the rapid development of technologies and materials over the last decade, additive manufacturing has grown more capable as a true manufacturing tool and can now, enable the fabrication of custom and low volume end-use parts rapidly and cost-efficiently.”

You can register for the webinar here.

