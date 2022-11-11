3D Printing News Unpeeled: ICON, RAF, Renishaw and Stratasys

Stratasys gets a Victrex PAEK material for its 450MC system, a bunch of new colors of Ultem 9085, a flame retardant polycarbonate and more. The OpenAM software will also let you pay to unlock your 3D printer and put in whatever material that you’d like. Meanwhile the SAF PA12 material of choice is made by ALM, owned by the Langer family who own EOS. ICON is building a 100 homes together with the US´s second largest home builder Lennar in Texas.



