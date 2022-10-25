AM Investment Strategies
3D Printing News Unpeeled: KraussMaffei Enters 3D Printing Market, Mosquito Repellent 3D Printed

5 hours by Joris Peels 3D Printing
A team at Martin Luther University Halle-Wittenberg has published a paper in the International Journal of Pharmaceutics where they showcase a 3D printed mosquito repellent ring. This could be a future path to all manner of custom devices that release mosquito repellent in a controlled way throughout the day.

Polymer processing giant KraussMaffei has entered the 3D printing market with two industrial systems, a large scale granulate material extrusion machine capable of making 2m x 2.5 m x 2m parts and a SLA machine with a 250 x 250 x 400mm build volume. This will shake up our market considerably.

Flam3D, the collaborative 3D printing company association from Belgium and the Netherlands is making a 3D Printed stand with a 130 parts in it for Formnext showcasing 15 different 3D printing technologies.

Tagged with:

