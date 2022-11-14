3DPOD Episode 128: 3D Printing in the USA with Brandon Ribic, America Makes Technology Director

Before serving in his current role as Technology Director of America Makes, Brandon Ribic worked at Los Alamos and Rolls Royce. In this episode of the 3DPOD, Brandon takes us through what America Makes is up to, how to spread additive around the U.S., and what is holding back the 3D printing industry. From training to capacity building, we’re told what could and does help. Great conversation that has a lot to offer, particularly for listeners who want to move additive from the sketch pad to production.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.