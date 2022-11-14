3DPOD Episode 128: 3D Printing in the USA with Brandon Ribic, America Makes Technology Director

Before serving in his current role as Technology Director of America Makes, Brandon Ribic worked at Los Alamos and Rolls Royce. In this episode of the 3DPOD, Brandon takes us through what America Makes is up to, how to spread additive around the U.S., and what is holding back the 3D printing industry. From training to capacity building, we’re told what could and does help. Great conversation that has a lot to offer, particularly for listeners who want to move additive from the sketch pad to production.
Podcast (podcast-audio): Play in new window | Download
Subscribe: RSS
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Stay up-to-date on all the latest news from the 3D printing industry and receive information and offers from third party vendors.
You May Also Like
Fleet of 3D Printers Begin Building Housing Community in Texas with Construction Giant Lennar Corp and ICON
As 2022 comes to an end, additive construction (AC) companies all over the world are announcing a flurry of upcoming projects. The most recent of these is also one of...
Borneo Gets its First 3D Printed House
Borneo, one of the most beautiful regions on earth, just added something it had not had previously: a 3D printed house. The new home was built by Sarawak Consolidated Industries...
Concrete Dreams: A Reevaluation of the Potential in 3D Printed Construction
House 3D printing has really captured the world’s imagination. Claims of printing houses in 24 hours and solving the housing crisis worldwide are being made in chorus. Large construction companies...
Mighty Buildings Completes World’s First Zero Net Energy 3D Printed Home
These days, leaders in additive construction (AC) are often quick to point out that the market segment is not a monolith. If you regularly follow the latest developments in AC,...
Print Services
Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.