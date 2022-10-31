3DPOD Episode 126: Mass 3D Printing with Joe Allison, Evolve Additive CEO

CEO of Evolve Additive Joe Allison got started with 3D printing in 1987. After working for 3D Systems, he started Solid Concepts, which would grow to become one of the world’s largest additive manufacturing service bureaus before its ultimate purchase by Stratasys. In turn, Joe served as the CEO of Stratasys Direct Manufacturing. What’s more, it would pioneer parts on commercial aircraft, drones, and in all sorts of applications. Joe tells us of his pioneering role in the industry and what he is doing now at Evolve Additive, where he was appointed CEO this past summer. Really exciting episode that covers a lot of things that you may not know.

