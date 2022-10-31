3DPOD Episode 126: Mass 3D Printing with Joe Allison, Evolve Additive CEO

CEO of Evolve Additive Joe Allison got started with 3D printing in 1987. After working for 3D Systems, he started Solid Concepts, which would grow to become one of the world’s largest additive manufacturing service bureaus before its ultimate purchase by Stratasys. In turn, Joe served as the CEO of Stratasys Direct Manufacturing. What’s more, it would pioneer parts on commercial aircraft, drones, and in all sorts of applications. Joe tells us of his pioneering role in the industry and what he is doing now at Evolve Additive, where he was appointed CEO this past summer. Really exciting episode that covers a lot of things that you may not know.
Podcast (podcast-audio): Play in new window | Download
Subscribe: RSS
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Stay up-to-date on all the latest news from the 3D printing industry and receive information and offers from third party vendors.
You May Also Like
3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: October 30, 2022
We’re ramping up again in this week’s roundup, with several events taking place, including ICAM 2022, DEVELOP3D Live, ASME’s AM Medical Summit, and more. In terms of webinars, Stratasys and...
FUJIFILM to Manufacture Conductive Materials from Electroninks
Electroninks, an Austin-based maker/supplier of advanced manufacturing materials, announced that the company has entered into a contract manufacturing agreement with FUJIFILM Imaging Colorants Inc., a division under the umbrella of...
Review: Cobra 3D Printed Putter Improves 3DPrint.com CEO’s Golf Game
In our latest product review, Alan Meckler, CEO of 3DPrint.com’s parent company, 3DR Holdings, had the opportunity to test out one of Cobra Golf’s 3D printed putters, made using HP’s...
3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: October 23, 2022
This week is a lot less busy in terms of 3D printing webinars and roundups! There are still some conferences and summits to attend, and Stratasys and Markforged are each...
Print Services
Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.