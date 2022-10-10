AM Investment Strategies
AMS Spring 2023

3D Printing News Unpeeled: Panerai, Holcim, COBOD, IGUS

39 mins by Joris Peels 3D Printers3D Printing3D Printing News Unpeeled
Formnext

Igus makes a blue sintering material for food safe gears. A perfect material for a very specific application. Holcim invests in COBOD cementing the company´s leadership role in construction 3D printing. Richemont´s Panerai to work with IperionX to make recycled titanium 3D printed watch cases.

3D Printing

AMS 2023 Lines up New 3D Printing Speakers and Sponsors

Ahead of the 2023 edition of Additive Manufacturing Strategies (AMS), New York's only 3D printing event is already beginning to add speakers and sponsors. The event, set to take place...

July 25, 2022
3D Printing Events

Women in 3D Printing Gets Boost from SME, Toure Weighs in

Women in 3D Printing (Wi3DP) has already done much to change the additive manufacturing (AM) landscape. Through a variety of projects, including its TIPE event, it has not only opened...

June 2, 2022
3D Design 3D Printing 3D Printing Events

Tips for Surviving Your First 3D Printing Trade Show

With the most severe COVID restrictions seemingly paused, at least for the moment, it seems as though trade show season is back n full swing. And, if the crowd at...

June 1, 2022
Featured
3D Printers 3D Printing 3D Printing Events

The State of 3D Printing: Reading the Room at RAPID + TCT

As far as cliches go, "timing is everything" is a pretty good one. It's especially useful to keep in mind for when you're making predictions: voice your prediction too early...

May 24, 2022

