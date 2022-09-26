3D Printing News Unpeeled: SLM Solutions 1 Meter Build Volume System & LEGO

The Air Force Research Lab is giving $5.2 to SLM Solutions and CTC to make a one meter tall build volume Powder Bed Fusion system, LEGO 3D printing a limited edition brick, Deep Blue Aerospace using Farsoon for rocket propulsion and Agnikul 3D printing a rocket engine out of five components.
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Stay up-to-date on all the latest news from the 3D printing industry and receive information and offers from third party vendors.
You May Also Like
3DPOD Episode 120: Increasing the Adoption of 3D Printing with Kris Binon, General Director of Flam3D
Kris Binon is at the helm of Flam3D, an organization that began by connecting the Belgian region of Flanders via 3D printing. Later, Flam3D grew to represent research institutes and...
3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: September 11, 2022
We’ve got several in-person events to tell you about in today’s roundup, as SMASIS, IMTS, and more will be held this week. Webinars will focus on topics including post-processing, using...
3DPOD Episode 119: HD SLS 3D Printing with Charles Bibas, Tecnica
Charles Bibas worked in the barcode industry for many years, until he discovered a method that could revolutionize 3D printing. With a small team, he created a better optics package...
3DPOD Episode 118: Intelligent Large Format 3D Printing with Daghan Cam, Ai Build Founder and CEO
When Daghan Cam founded AI Build, the firm’s technology was a made up of a single 3D printer attached to a robotic arm for large scale polymer parts. The team...
Print Services
Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.