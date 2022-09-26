AM Investment Strategies
3D Printing News Unpeeled: SLM Solutions 1 Meter Build Volume System & LEGO

The Air Force Research Lab is giving $5.2 to SLM Solutions and CTC to make a one meter tall build volume Powder Bed Fusion system, LEGO 3D printing a limited edition brick, Deep Blue Aerospace using Farsoon for rocket propulsion and Agnikul 3D printing a rocket engine out of five components.

3D Printing Guides