3D Printing News Unpeeled: DG Roland Sets up Binder Jetting JV

4 hours by Joris Peels 3D Printers3D Printing3D Printing News Unpeeled
Formnext

Today Lufthansa Technik uses Formlabs 3D Printers and Myprintoo to make nozzles, DG Roland signs JV for Ceramics Binderjetting in China, New Forge and UWA make an underwater camera housing, KAV starts a helmet factory, Heart Aerospace and electric planes and Tapmaster Incorporated to offer spare binder jet capacity.

 

3D Printing Guides