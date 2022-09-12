AMS Spring 2023

3D Printing News Unpeeled: Rocket Lab, Sierra Space, Caracol, 6K

5 hours by Joris Peels 3D Printers3D Printing3D Printing News Unpeeled
SmarTech Polymer Parts Produced

We explore Rocket Lab and Sierra Space join alliance to help move troops and material via rockets for terrestrial transport, Sandhelden and Duffy London 3D printing a sand coffee table, Caracol launches his Heron Additive Manufacturing software and hardware platform for large parts, Incodema3D and 6K partner domestic powder, Rocket Lab and Sierra Space join alliance to help move troops and material via rockets and space stations for terrestrial transport.

