3DPOD Episode 120: Increasing the Adoption of 3D Printing with Kris Binon, General Director of Flam3D

Kris Binon is at the helm of Flam3D, an organization that began by connecting the Belgian region of Flanders via 3D printing. Later, Flam3D grew to represent research institutes and companies throughout Belgium and, now, the Netherlands. In this episode of the 3DPOD, we talk about how to educate people about 3D printing, as well as how to work with governments and other stakeholders to spread 3D printing around the world.

