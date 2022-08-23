3D Printing News Unpeeled, Live with Joris Peels Tuesday 23th of August

Today we’re looking at a 3D printed Canon EF lens by Felix Steele for Pixels and Prisms, record numbers for SLM Solutions, 3D printing floating drug delivery devices and 4D Printed Wood.
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Stay up-to-date on all the latest news from the 3D printing industry and recieve information and offers from thrid party vendors.
You May Also Like
3DPOD Episode 115: 3D Printed Vitamins with Melissa Snover, Nourish3D
Melissa Snover got started 3D printing candy, but she saw a more meaningful opportunity in 3D printing customized vitamins. Now, you can go to the Nourish3D website, take a quiz,...
Stratasys Goes on the Record on Buying Covestro 3D Printing Materials Unit
In light of the recent acquisition of Covestro’s additive manufacturing (AM) business by Stratasys, we interviewed executive vice president of Product Strategy and Corporate Development at Stratasys Omer Krieger and...
3DPOD Episode 114: Industrial 3D Printing Services with Ivan Madera, Morf3D CEO
Manufacturing consultant Ivan Madera went to California knowing no one there and little about additive manufacturing. Now, his company, Morf3D, 3D prints aerospace and defense parts to the highest tolerances....
3DPOD Episode 113: Industrial 3D Print Services with MakerVerse CEO Markus Seibold
MakerVerse is a Europe-based 3D printing service platform with global ambitions. The company aims to be the place where your orders for all 3D printing technologies come together and get...
Print Services
Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.