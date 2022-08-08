Metal Binder Jetting
Automotive Polymers

3D Printing News Unpeeled, Live with Joris Peels – Monday 8th of August

9 hours by Joris Peels 3D Printing

Share this Article

Today on “3D Printing News Unpeeled,” we discussed 3D printing better batteries, low-cost science equipment, a 3D printed cycling pad to make your rides more comfortable, and Stratasys’s acquisition of Covestro’s 3D printing business.

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

3D Systems Buys High-Speed 3D Printing Firm dp polar

New Zealand Experts in 4D Printing Create Liquid Printed Structures with Stratasys

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

Featured
3D PrintingBusinessFeatured StoriesStocks

Covestro Sells 3D Printing Unit to Stratasys

Covestro (FWB: 1COV) has sold its 3D printing business to Stratasys (NASDAQ: SSYS) for €43 million. Additionally, there is a possible earn out of €37 million. This is rather unexpected....

12 hours
3D Printing3D Printing Events

3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: August 7, 2022

Things are picking up a little in terms of 3D printing webinars and events this week! Fortify will be at the SmallSat Conference, ASTM is continuing its virtual certificate course,...

August 7, 2022
3D Printing3D Printing Events

3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: July 31, 2022

We’ve got another week full of interesting webinars, events, and online courses for you in today’s roundup, starting with the Summer 2022 Project Call announcements by America Makes. Stratasys and...

July 31, 2022
3D Printing3D Printing Events

3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: July 24, 2022

Nanoscribe is holding an online training week, and Markforged and Stratasys are both continuing their respective tours. Massivit is holding a webinar on automated mold production for composite materials, Nexa3D...

July 24, 2022

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox Jawstec 3ERP 3D Systems Xometry Deed3D Craftcloud® Makelab 3DBGPRINT
Jawstec
Xometry
3DBGPrint
+359 889 101 327
DESIGN & 3D PRINT
About 3DBGPrint
LCD Printer
FDM Printer
POLY Printer
SLA Printer
Contact with 3DBGPrint
EOS
ExOne
Velo3D
Desktop Metal
FacFox
GE Additive
3d systems
Flashforge
SmarTech Bound Metal
Metal Parts Produced 2021: AM Applications Market Analysis
Medical Devices 2021
Aniwaa

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Networking & Intelligence Summit,
February 7-9, 2023

Networking & Intelligence Summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides