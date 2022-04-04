IMTS

Leveraging High-Strength 3D Printing

2 hours by Team Windform 3D Printing MaterialsSponsored
SmarTech Automotive
SmarTech Bound Metal

Share this Article

This article focuses on answering your AM questions and outlines the way production grade additive manufacturing enlarges the flexibility of your manufacturing processes.

It provides applications and strategies for integrating high-strength AM thanks to fiber reinforced polymer composites into your operations. It may help you discover new development procedures and acquire a different perspective about 3D printing.

A strong ally for a variety of processes

Additive Manufacturing is not a good candidate for end-use production where high volumes are involved, but a strong ally for complementing mass production lines. AM leverages your lines and speed up new product development when it comes to a variety of processes:

  1. Limited edition. One of the largest areas of application as it represents a cost saving opportunity, since small batch tooling usually generates cost and disorganization across a number of industry fields.
  2. Extreme customization of trimmings, fixtures and  finishes
  3. Specific product configuration for each niche of your market
  4. Easy supply of maintenance, repair and operation parts dismissed or of difficult provision
  5. Prototyping complex geometries with accuracy and the necessary robustness or endurance to undergo effective approval tests.

3D Printed Driver airbag housing (DAB)

Which kind of materials are really suitable for production?

A large variety of materials are now available in the market of AM and new players are approaching day by day. The accurate check of material composition, the examination of mechanical performances should drive the choice.

In parallel with Metal 3D printing, polymer-based composite materials reinforced with Carbon or Glass fiber, gain their place for production being extremely robust, flexible and lightweight at the same time.

These prerogatives let them be the first choice for Automotive and Aerospace industries, just to quote a few.
The other indispensable prerequisites to evaluate are Tensile strength together with Elongation at break and Tensile modulus which determine the resistance, the number of life cycles or shocks that our product will bear.

3D Printed Deployer for Pico Satellites

The Heat Deflection Temperature (HDT) is another key performance which  should drive your decision when choosing the proper ones.

Among composite polymers reinforced with carbon or glass fiber, Windform range for Selective Laser Sintering boasts up to 20% more strength efficient performances than many others.

Think about jigs, fixtures, snap fits, ducting, connectors, gamut from blower, engine fit-ups, personalized buttons and switches created without tooling with the necessary level of customization and durability; browse best practice cases of success from F1 to Automotive applications.

Carbon Fiber reinforced composite material for Production level Selective laser sintering

Another strategic sector taking advantage of high-strength AM with Windform is Aerospace. Here the possibility to realize complex nanosatellites and deployers is helped by the unique capability of manufacturing thin but strong sections and complex geometries while granting electric insulation, extreme resistance to vibration and shocks as well as temperature excursion.

High Strength Composites are Ideal for the manufacturing of functional components of Limited Editions, Super Cars, Personalization.

They have been approved as space ready materials by main space agencies internationally (NASA, ESA, JAXA).

These reinforced composites have been in place for a while now, over 25 years, and used by all the main F1 teams and Aerospace agencies providing exceptional resistance to extreme conditions.

____________________________________________________________________ 

Wish to find out more?
https://www.windform.com/

https://www.windform.com/case-studies/3d-printed-fully-functional-airbag-housing-container-dab/

https://www.crptechnology.com/news/nanosats-deployers-3d-printed-falcon-9-rocket/

https://www.windform.com/technical-data-quality/

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

Nexa3D Launches NXE 200 3D Printer at AMUG

3D Printing Projects Blast Off in NASA’s 2023 Budget Request

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

3D PrintingAdditive ManufacturingMilitary 3D PrintingSpace 3D Printing

X-Bow Exits Stealth Mode with Solid 3D Printed Rocket Motors

Space technology company X-Bow Launch Systems has emerged from stealth mode to reveal its solid-fuel rocket motors, along with a suite of small launch vehicles for both orbital and suborbital...

March 24, 2022
Featured
3D Design3D PrintingAdditive ManufacturingFeatured StoriesScience & TechnologySpace 3D Printing

NASA’s Futuristic Projects: 3D Printed Spacesuits and Micro-Robot Swarms

Seeking visionary innovations that could propel space exploration, NASA has selected more than a dozen early-stage studies to evaluate technologies to support future aeronautics and off-Earth missions. Funded by the...

March 16, 2022
Featured
3D Printers3D PrintingFeatured StoriesSpace 3D Printing

ESA’s New Microgravity 3D Printer Could Revolutionize Space Manufacturing

A ground-based prototype for a new microgravity 3D printer is now complete and awaits deployment to the International Space Station (ISS) for testing. Capable of 3D printing parts much larger...

March 14, 2022
3D PrintingMetal 3D PrintingSpace 3D Printing

NASA Spinoff Deploys Large Format Metal 3D Printing for Space Components

The space industry is undergoing a gradual evolution wherein additive manufacturing (AM) is deployed to improve the quality of components. According to the “3D Printing in Commercial Space: The AM...

February 14, 2022

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox Jawstec 3ERP 3D Systems Xometry Deed3D Craftcloud® Makelab 3DBGPRINT
Jawstec
3DBGPrint
+359 889 101 327
DESIGN & 3D PRINT
About 3DBGPrint
LCD Printer
FDM Printer
POLY Printer
SLA Printer
Contact with 3DBGPrint
GE Additive
Forecast 3D
Desktop Metal logo
TronHoo
Driving the Future of Innovation Part 1
Fabweaver
ExOne
3d systems
EOS
FacFox
Flashforge
SmarTech Bound Metal
Metal Parts Produced 2021: AM Applications Market Analysis
Medical Devices 2021
Barnes Global Advisers
Aniwaa

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Networking & Intelligence Summit,
February 21-23, 2023

Networking & Intelligence Summit

2022 AMUG CONFERENCE

April 3-7, Chicago, Illinois

2022 AMUG CONFERENCE
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides