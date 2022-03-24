IMTS

China’s Largest Missile Maker Using 3D Printing to Accelerate Production

10 hours by Matt Kremenetsky 3D PrintingAdditive ManufacturingAerospace 3D PrintingMilitary 3D Printing
SmarTech Automotive
SmarTech Bound Metal

Share this Article

One thing about war is that militaries are never just in conflict with one another solely on the battlefield itself. Indeed, during the forty-plus years of the Cold War between the United States and the Soviet Union, the two superpowers never confronted each other directly. Instead, America and Russia competed in a whole host of ways outside the scope of active combat. This led to a situation wherein each society was essentially an experiment for developing the most cutting-edge approaches to modern warfare. Sometimes the grounds for competition were immediately related to battlefield preparedness, such as each nation’s development of its own body armor technologies. In other instances, like the space race, the relevance to warfare was somewhat more abstract.

In the “new” cold war, between the U.S. and China, we see much the same spectrum of more and less explicitly combat-related projects. The main difference is that military intent is, if anything, more obviously built into the design of everything both societies concern themselves with than it ever has been. In this sense, given the application over the last several years of additive manufacturing (AM) to just about every military objective you can think of (including missiles) it’s no surprise that China Aerospace Science and Industry Corp (CASIC), the nation’s largest missile producer, is utilizing AM. 

One example highlighted in a recent China Daily article was a missile rudder, typically machined from metal billet, resulting in material waste. A senior technician at CASIC’s Third Academy, Zhang Chunu, told China Daily, “It takes about one to two months for dozens of technicians and workers to manufacture a gas rudder (used on a cruise missile) with traditional machining methods because it involves a succession of processes like casting and welding. …But now, with 3D printing technology, a handful of workers can make a rudder within a week. The 3D-printing-enabled procedure can save us a great deal of labor, time and cost, and is much better than mechanical machining when it comes to weight and accuracy control for our products.”

Image courtesy of CASIC.

Again, this is not so surprising, given similar AM outcomes reported by makers of American military hardware, who have increasingly adopted advanced manufacturing techniques in their production processes. On the other hand, there’s a bluntness and honesty about the stakes at hand here that you don’t usually get from the aforementioned American reports. If — considering the context — one can’t call that honesty refreshing, it at least helps put global current events into perspective. The idea of an “arms race”, so central to the Cold War, never disappeared, and is in fact now being put into practice in the starkest possible fashion.

Zhang cited other advantages to AM, as well, including the smoothness of the surfaces achieved, and better production efficiency, but on the whole, the advantages all basically amount to speed. An engineer with the company claimed that the 3D printing enabled the increase of the “raw material utilization rate by dozens of times” for large missile parts. He further said that a division within CASIC, the Third Academy, is the largest AM user in China’s aerospace industry. Beyond rudders, the company is using AM for cruise missile parts that include engines and fuselage panels. CASIC’s engineers will work with the academy’s designers to rely on AM for future missile concepts, as well.

“Designers can consider which components are suitable to be ‘printed’. This technology can give engineers more space for imagination and innovation and allow them to design advanced, sophisticated components that would be difficult for traditional methods to manufacture but easy for 3D printers,” Zhang said. “It is no exaggeration to say that 3D printing technology will revolutionize the design work of missiles.”

A maker of such weapons as the LW-30 road-mobile laser defense system and CM-401 supersonic anti-ship ballistic missile, CASIC took in revenues of about $34.7 billion in 2017. The company works with a diverse range of companies based in a variety of countries. This has included providing transporter erector launchers to North Korea, as well as initiating Industry 4.0-style manufacturing programs with Siemens in Germany. Its programs have expanded beyond missiles production to include crewed spaceflight and an industrial cloud. 

Concept art of the HT-1E ship-borne universal vertical launch system in action @CASIC Via Chinese state media.

Concept art of the HT-1E ship-borne universal vertical launch system in action @CASIC Via Chinese state media.

I’ve asked this type of question before, and while it seems almost pointless to ask the in the current opinion climate, I’ll bring it up again: do we really need to constantly increase the rate of missile production? More broadly, is technology actually an ethically neutral sphere of human reality, or did everyone kind of just decide to believe that because it was the most convenient solution? In other words, if humanity truly wants to take control of its own future, people are probably going to have to start taking a look at the infrastructure in their surroundings and asking themselves if amorality is built into the design.

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

3D Printed Statues of 120 Female STEM Innovators Displayed at Smithsonian

Lockheed Martin’s 3D Printed Satellite Parts to Be Made by SWISSto12 and CAES

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

3D Printing3D Printing Events

3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: February 20, 2022

This is the busiest week for webinars and other online events we’ve had in some time! Topics include how to streamline CAM programming, 3D printed cycling saddles and metal medical...

February 20, 2022
3D Printing3D Printing MaterialsAerospace 3D PrintingMilitary 3D Printing

Will Purdue Close the Hypersonic Weapons Gap with 3D Printing?

Purdue University is developing a new hypersonics center that is meant to create high-temperature materials—and it’s bringing along a number of high profile partners to help. The University’s Hypersonics Advanced...

February 10, 2022
Aerospace 3D PrintingMetal 3D PrintingMilitary 3D Printing

AMS Speaker Spotlight: Pushing the Bounds of Passive Radio Frequency with 3D Printing

Dr. Michael Shepard is Vice President of Aerospace & Defense at 3D Systems. He will be participating in Additive Manufacturing Strategies 2022, Panel 1: AM, Light-weighting and Aerospace. The demand...

February 2, 2022
Featured
3D PrintingAdditive ManufacturingBusinessFeatured StoriesSpace 3D Printing

‘Leaked’ Elon Musk Email Raises Specter of Raptor Production Issues, SpaceX Bankruptcy

Is SpaceX going to Mars? Will the Raptor engines help launch the Starship super-heavy rocket any time soon? Will SpaceX go bankrupt? These and many more questions have been raised...

November 30, 2021

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox Jawstec 3ERP 3D Systems Xometry Deed3D Craftcloud® Makelab 3DBGPRINT
Jawstec
3DBGPrint
+359 889 101 327
DESIGN & 3D PRINT
About 3DBGPrint
LCD Printer
FDM Printer
POLY Printer
SLA Printer
Contact with 3DBGPrint
3d systems
FacFox
GE Additive
AM Aerospace
Driving the Future of Innovation Part 1
Formnext
Desktop Metal logo
ExOne
TronHoo
Fabweaver
Forecast 3D
EOS
SmarTech Bound Metal
Metal Parts Produced 2021: AM Applications Market Analysis
Medical Devices 2021
Barnes Global Advisers
Aniwaa

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Business Intelligence Summit, March 1-3, 2022

Business Intelligence Summit

2022 AMUG CONFERENCE

April 3-7, Chicago, Illinois

2022 AMUG CONFERENCE
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides