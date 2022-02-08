Inkbit

Hyundai House 3D Printing Subsidiary Uproots Resident’s Home, Job in Pennsylvania

5 hours by Michael Molitch-Hou 3D PrintingConstruction 3D PrintingSocial Issues
SME

Share this Article

Black Buffalo 3D Corporation, a Hyundai subsidiary dedicated to additive construction, is paving ground for a new 150,000-square-foot facility in Smithfield Township, Pennsylvania. Unfortunately for workers and residents in the area, the $35.7 million project will mean shutting down a small airport sitting on top of the 106 acres purchased by the company, as well as the demolition of homes. While Black Buffalo believes it will create 71 new jobs with the site, it is a somewhat problematic start for the new firm.

Black Buffalo 3D CEO/COO Michael Woods watching a NexCon 3D printer produce a sample home. Image courtesy of PR Newswire.

Area resident Vicky Keeney told local news that she was given a notice alerting her to the demolition of her house, where she had lived for the past 12 years. She is also losing her job at the airport. “I feel like my whole life has been uprooted,” Keeney said to WFMZ-TV. Her loss of employment was announced at a meeting held at the airport. “We went to that and we learned that they were shutting the airport down.”

Smithfield Township resident Vicky Keeney says Black Buffalo’s new additive construction facility will see her home torn down and her job lost. Image courtesy of WFMZ-TV.

Black Buffalo 3D Corporation is a subsidiary of Big Sun Holdings Group, Inc, which is in turn a U.S. subsidiary of HN Inc. co. Ltd., previously known as Hyundai BS&C Co. Ltd. HN is the IT and construction arm of the larger Hyundai Motor Company, the world’s third largest vehicle maker by volume, as of 2017. Black Buffalo develops large-scale concrete 3D printers, the NexCon I for one-to-two story buildings and the NexCon II for four story buildings and structures over 1,5000 square feet in size.

Black Buffalo bought the land for three times what it was sold for in 2017 as part of a strategy to relocate from its former headquarters in New Jersey. The company received a funding proposal from the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) for a $2.4 million Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority (PIDA) loan, as well as a $284,000 Pennsylvania First grant and a $142,000 workforce development grant. It was also told to apply for the department’s Manufacturing Tax Credit (MTC) and Research and Development Tax Credit (R&D) programs.

“Our team is excited to help create new opportunities in Pennsylvania and make the area a global hub for 3D construction technology,” said Michael Woods, CEO and COO of Black Buffalo 3D. “We look forward to seeing Black Buffalo 3D printers from PA used to print formless precast, create commercial and residential buildings and help create sustainable infrastructure throughout the world.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Black Buffalo 3D to Pennsylvania,” said Governor Tom Wolf. “Our investment in this innovative company, which is helping to make the 3D construction printing of affordable and sustainable housing more accessible, is a true step towards the future. The decision by Black Buffalo 3D to locate their manufacturing operation in Monroe County and create highly skilled jobs is a win for the local community and Pennsylvania as a whole, and I look forward to seeing their continued growth and success here.”

A redevelopment proposal was then discussed at a Township meeting in October. According to a supervisor, the airport may not be permanently closed. The real estate developer involved with the project said that some businesses on the property will continue operating, including a distillery.

“Well, I’m losing my home and I’m losing my job,” Keeney said.

Black Buffalo intends to 3D print at least one home in the area, but it is unclear what will happen to Keeney. We’ve reached out to the company for comment on the news.

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

World Economic Forum Predicts Mass 3D Printing within 10 Years

Why Local Motors Failed: The Local 3D Printing Factory Myth

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

Featured
Automotive 3D PrintingBusinessFeatured StoriesTransportation

3D Printed Car Company Local Motors Shuts Down

Multiple automotive and tech news sites have reported that Local Motors (LM), the manufacturer of the Olli 3D printed shuttle, has ceased operations. The main source of information comes from...

January 17, 2022
3D Printers3D Printing3D Printing Materials3D SoftwareAutomationAutomotive 3D PrintingBusinessSustainabilityTransportation

3D Printing News Briefs, January 8, 2021: Business, Doxing, 3D Printed Lights, & More

We’re starting with business in today’s 3D Printing News Briefs, as RadTech announced new board members and Ziggzagg is investing in AM-Flow’s workflow automation technology. Cults3D was recently in hot...

January 8, 2022
3D Printing3D Printing Events3D SoftwareExclusive Interviews

RAPID + TCT 2021: Markforged Talks New Eiger Fleet 3D Printing Software

The RAPID + TCT 2021 three-day event delivered a considerable influx of products from 3D printing companies, including Markforged’s new cloud-based software solution for its printers called Eiger Fleet. In...

October 1, 2021
3D PrintingTransportation

Autonomous 3D Printed Vehicle Olli Coming to Eastern Michigan University

Local Motors has been working hard on its 3D printed electric, autonomous Olli shuttle this year, installing a wireless charging system developed by ORNL, placing a large order for Protean’s...

September 28, 2021

Shop

View our broad assortment of in house and third party products.

3D Printers
3D Scanners
3D Filaments

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox 3ERP 3D Systems Xometry Deed3D Craftcloud® Makelab 3DBGPRINT
3DBGPrint
+359 889 101 327
DESIGN & 3D PRINT
About 3DBGPrint
LCD Printer
FDM Printer
POLY Printer
SLA Printer
Contact with 3DBGPrint
EOS
Forecast 3D
SME
ExOne
Tronhoo3D
Velo3D - Distributed Manufacturing
AM Medical Report
FacFox
HP
Desktop Metal logo
3d systems
Calibry
Authentise
Metal Parts Produced 2021: AM Applications Market Analysis
Medical Devices 2021
FitMyFoot
Barnes Global Advisers

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Business Intelligence Summit, March 1-3, 2022

Business Intelligence Summit

2022 AMUG CONFERENCE

April 3-7, Chicago, Illinois

2022 AMUG CONFERENCE
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides