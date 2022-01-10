3DPOD Ep. 91: Medical 3D Printing with Dr. Jenny Chen, 3DHEALS Founder & CEO

Dr. Jenny Chen is a neuroradiologist. On top of that, she’s also the founder of 3DHEALS, a network of healthcare practitioners who are collectively learning about 3D printing. Through local meetups, events, and lectures, 3DHEALS allows the medical community to grapple with the challenges that additive manufacturing brings. We talk broadly with Jenny about the challenges and benefits in medicine that 3D printing presents. What opportunities are there? What are the roadblocks? Jenny clearly lays out the medical 3D printing landscape for us all.

