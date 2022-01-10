Additive Manufacturing Strategies

3DPOD Ep. 91: Medical 3D Printing with Dr. Jenny Chen, 3DHEALS Founder & CEO

32 mins by Joris Peels 3D PrintingMedical 3D Printing
ST Medical Devices

Share this Article

Dr. Jenny Chen is a neuroradiologist. On top of that, she’s also the founder of 3DHEALS, a network of healthcare practitioners who are collectively learning about 3D printing. Through local meetups, events, and lectures, 3DHEALS allows the medical community to grapple with the challenges that additive manufacturing brings. We talk broadly with Jenny about the challenges and benefits in medicine that 3D printing presents. What opportunities are there? What are the roadblocks? Jenny clearly lays out the medical 3D printing landscape for us all.

Podcast (podcast-audio): Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: RSS

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

eBay for Industrial 3D Printers Opened by Pivot AM

3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: January 9, 2022

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

3D Printers3D Printing3D Printing Materials3D SoftwareBusinessMedical 3D Printing

3D Printing News Briefs, December 22, 2021: Business, Software, Rhinoplasty, & More

We’re starting off with two acquisitions in today’s 3D Printing News Briefs, and then on to a new Amazon e-commerce store for polypropylene filaments. Then we’ll discuss software, print orientation,...

December 22, 2021
3D PrintingBusinessSocial Issues

Women in 3D Printing Onboards New President

As the nonprofit celebrates seven years of supporting women in the additive manufacturing (AM) industry, Women in 3D Printing (Wi3DP) has taken on a new leader. Kristin Mulherin is taking...

December 16, 2021
3D Printing3D Printing Events

AMS 2022: Early Bird Rate for NYC 3D Printing Event Expires December 15

Additive Manufacturing Strategies, the foremost 3D printing event in the northeast, is coming to New York City this spring, March 1st through the 3rd. While last year our 3D printing...

December 14, 2021
3D Printing3D Printing Events

3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: December 12, 2021

As we get closer to the end of 2021, it seems like the number of webinars and events are slowing down ever so slightly. But we still have plenty to...

December 12, 2021

Shop

View our broad assortment of in house and third party products.

3D Printers
3D Scanners
3D Filaments

Services & Data

Printer & Scanner Price Quotes

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox 3ERP 3D Systems Xometry Deed3D Craftcloud® Makelab 3DBGPRINT
3DBGPrint
+359 889 101 327
DESIGN & 3D PRINT
About 3DBGPrint
LCD Printer
FDM Printer
POLY Printer
SLA Printer
Contact with 3DBGPrint
HP
ExOne
Desktop Metal logo
FacFox
ASTM ICAM
Velo 3D Achievable Innovation
Tronhoo3D
Forecast3D
EOS Modern Metal 3D Printer
3d systems
Calibry
Authentise
Metal Parts Produced 2021: AM Applications Market Analysis
Medical Devices 2021
FitMyFoot
Barnes Global Advisers
Powered by Aniwaa

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Business Intelligence Summit, March 1-3, 2022

Business Intelligence Summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides