COLLABORATION AGREEMENT BETWEEN MEER3D AND PRINT&GO

22 mins by Team PRINT&GO
The company Meer 3D and PRINT&GO create synergies and sign a collaboration agreement, in order to help more companies to automate the management of their 3D printers and, thus, achieve significant cost and time savings.

A collaboration that unites the experience of Meer 3D, a leading additive manufacturing company in the Netherlands that offers all kinds of services, such as the distribution of 3D printers and materials, model manufacturing, maintenance, among others; and PRINT&GO, a leading multi-brand managed services solution for 3D printers.

A clear desire to offer customers a solution that guarantees that the production of their 3D printers or printer farms can be carried out with a minimal investment. PRINT & GO is revolutionizing, companies in many sectors, and it is what has moved both parties to continue growing and join forces from now on. “There are many companies that have already decided to bet on the PRINT & GO solution to integrate them into their 3D manufacturing processes, becoming an essential part. Thanks to it, they can monitor and control their 3D printers remotely and in real time, in addition to analyzing the entire production to optimize material use and times. ” Says John Amin, Chanel Manager at PRINT&GO.

“In today’s industry, 3D printing plays a fundamental role and from Meer 3D we want to provide valuable and appropriate solutions to our customers. PRINT & GO is a facilitator within a company, working with additive manufacturing, and a perfect complement to optimize the workflow of 3D printers.” Adds Gawain Beunk, Company Manager at Meer 3D.

Thanks to this collaboration, companies in the Netherlands will also have the PRINT & GO software and a full service, from initial advice to solution integration and technical support.

Additionally, from the 16-19 November PRINT&GO is attending Formnext 2021, the leading international meeting point for Additive Manufacturing and industrial 3D printing, that takes place in Frankfurt. You can visit PRINT&GO at the booth 12.1 A49.

