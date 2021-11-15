Anycubic Unveils Two Powerful 3D Printers: Photon Mono X 6K and Photon Mono 4K

Anycubic, a leading 3D printer manufacturer in the 3D printing industry that specializes in 3D printer R&D, manufacturing and sales, has launched its latest resin-based LCD 3D printer series – the first 9.25-inch 6K desktop model, Anycubic Photon Mono X 6K, alongside the budget-friendly Anycubic Photon Mono 4K.

High precision for premium prints

Delivering superb user experience and premium prints, the Photon Mono X 6K comes with a much-improved 5,760 x 3,600 pixels with print resolution up to 34 microns offering a higher level of detail for 3D models. Additionally, it features an industry-leading 350:1 black and white contrast screen, enabling it to print models with extremely sharp, clear edges and corners.

Larger size to unleash creativity

Equipped with its 9.25-inch 6K LCD screen, the Photon Mono X 6K has a significant print volume, up to 9.6 x 7.8 x 4.8 inch / 24.5 x 19.7 x 12.2 cm print area, which is 247% larger than 6.08-inch 3D printers, opening up the possibility for significantly larger prints.

Super-fast print speed

Printing speed is impressive. With 15 bright LED lights and high light transmittance screen, the printer can work at a super-fast speed. For example, it needs only 1.5 hours to print a 12mm garage kit at the maximal printing speed, saving 4.5 hours compared to the Anycubic Photon and 1.5 hours over other run-of-the-mill 6.8-inch 3D printers.

Protecting what matters

The exposure screen is one of the essential components of 3D printers. To reduce the frequency of screen replacements, the Photon Mono X 6K and the Photon Mono 4K have added a dedicated and replaceable anti-scratch film between the protective film and the screen itself, which helps extend the screen’s service life.

Universal resin compatibility

Adjustable light power regulation means the Photon Mono X 6K and the Photon Mono 4K are compatible with standard 405 nm UV resins while supporting other resins with different wavelengths. Additionally, adjusting the light power can also significantly extend the lifespan of the screen.

“The release of Anycubic Photon Mono X 6K is the sequel to the success of Anycubic Photon Mono X, demonstrating our philosophy of constantly listening to customers and our hard work to advance product performance to meet customers’ strict criteria for printing quality. The launch brings us closer to the dream of helping people unleash their creativity and turn their imagination into reality,” said James Ouyang, Vice President of Anycubic.

Anycubic also introduced a budget-friendly 3D printer, the Anycubic Photon Mono 4K, which upgraded the print area, exposure screen size, and printing precision compared with the first generation Anycubic Photon.

Pricing and availability



Anycubic Photon Mono X 6K will be available on November 15, 2021, from Anycubic’s official store with a pre-order offer of $599 for a limited number of units before ultimately retailing for $659. Considering the short arrival time, it will be released in the US first and two months later in the European Union (EU). The Photon Mono 4K will debut on November 15, from Anycubic’s official store, Anycubic Aliexpress store, Anycubic eBay store, and Anycubic Amazon store starting at a price of only $269 for the first 1,000 units. Then, the retail price will be back to $289 in some areas. So buyers need to move fast!

Anycubic is a leading company in the 3D printing industry that specializes in 3D printer R&D, manufacturing, and sales, providing many affordable, high-performance, and smart printers for different customers, consumers, hobbyists, schools, and product designers. Since its establishment in 2015, we have been committed to propelling 3D printing technology to enable people from all walks of life to unleash their imagination and turn creativity into reality.

