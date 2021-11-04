TronHoo Facilitates Its Development and Use of 3D Printing Technology

TronHoo, an innovative brand of 3D printing, was co-founded by a group of high techs in the field of material science, intelligent control, and mechanical engineering. TronHoo has been aimed at the innovation, development, and wide use of 3D printing technology at the beginning of its establishment. It has built comprehensive 3D printing technology products to expand end users’ access to the technology.

The company is dedicated to bringing affordable and desktop 3D printing solutions to end-users. Its BestGee FDM 3D Printer series has multiple models, offering various options with differences in configurations, build volume, and level of printing accuracy and effect. This product line emphasizes modular desktop design with entry-level prices, providing an easy setup for creators that are interested in 3D printing technology and used in applications such as R&D development, STEM education, design, artworks, decorations, toys, and much more.

TronHoo also expands its product portfolio with Resin LCD 3D Printers. This product line adopts VAT Photopolymerization technology for rapid prototyping and daily creation adoption.

"It's a good way to offer users resin LCD 3D printers with affordable price by using UV as light source, as the light from the flat LED panel shines directly in parallel array onto the build area and an entire layer is flashed at once, it's able to cure the resin faster while delivering satisfied accuracy and smooth surface," commented Dr. Wang, R&D director of this product line. "Comparing with DLP or SLA, Resin LCD 3D printers use relative cheaper components and makes itself an affordable 3D printing solution for creators to start exploring 3D printing."

To further offer accessibility for 3D printing applications, TronHoo shelves 3D printing filaments with a full range of options. It provides PLA filaments with environmentally friendly characteristics with great printing effect. There are standard PLA, PLA silk, PLA mental, PLA rainbow, PLA luminous, PLA wood, PLA marble, PLA carbon fiber to meet different requirements for FDM 3D printers. Other filaments, like PLA, ABS, PETG, TPU, and PCL, are also available for creators.

With constantly increased resources invested in the R&D team, TronHoo has gained rich experience in product innovation and expanded its product portfolio from 3D printers and filaments to laser engraving, with a couple of laser engravers ready for the market. As a result, it’s gradually achieving its goal of facilitating 3D printing technology with high-quality products and attentive service.

To stay tuned to TronHoo’s new arrivals, visit: www.tronhoo3d.com.

