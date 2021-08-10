3DPOD Episode 74: Jochen Loock, Fraunhofer IAPT

Jochen Loock has trained over 1000 professionals in Additive Manufacturing through the Additive Academy at Fraunhofer Research Institution for Additive Manufacturing Technologies (IAPT). He now performs business development with automotive companies for the prestigious German research institute.

Jochen has been instrumental in several groundbreaking 3D printing projects for end-use automotive components. He has helped car companies adopt 3D printing and industrialize it for parts that could be on your next car. Our conversation with Jochen was, therefore, fueled by experiences and knowledge gleaned not only from academia but also from the frontlines of 3D printing in manufacturing. We hope that you’ll like this episode!

You May Also Like

3D Printing Materials3D Printing ResearchSustainability

LLNL’s 3D Printed Electrodes Could Convert CO2 to Renewable Energy

Scientists and engineers at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) are now 3D printing flow-through electrodes (FTEs), which are critical components in electrochemical reactors. Electrochemical reactors can convert carbon dioxide into...

August 9, 2021
3D Printing MaterialsSustainabilityTransportation

“Zero Emissions Vehicle” 3D Printed from Plastic Waste

An Austrian studio called EOOS has developed a vehicle that is not only meant to be environmentally friendly in terms of its energy source, but in its manufacturing materials as well....

August 6, 2021
3D Printing3D Printing MaterialsSustainability

Filamentive PRO Line Features Filaments for Industrial 3D Printing Applications

UK-based 3D printing filament startup Filamentive, which prides itself on safety and sustainability, has introduced a new portfolio of high-performance polymers, called Filamentive PRO; the filaments in this line are...

August 6, 2021
3D Printing MaterialsMetal 3D PrintingSustainability

“Low Carbon” Titanium for Metal 3D Printing Explored by EOS

The 3D printing industry loves titanium. This is largely due to the fact that the aerospace segment drove the development of metal 3D printing and prefers this metal for its...

July 30, 2021

