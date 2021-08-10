3DPOD Episode 74: Jochen Loock, Fraunhofer IAPT

Jochen Loock has trained over 1000 professionals in Additive Manufacturing through the Additive Academy at Fraunhofer Research Institution for Additive Manufacturing Technologies (IAPT). He now performs business development with automotive companies for the prestigious German research institute.
Jochen has been instrumental in several groundbreaking 3D printing projects for end-use automotive components. He has helped car companies adopt 3D printing and industrialize it for parts that could be on your next car. Our conversation with Jochen was, therefore, fueled by experiences and knowledge gleaned not only from academia but also from the frontlines of 3D printing in manufacturing. We hope that you’ll like this episode!
