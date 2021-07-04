3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: July 4th, 2021

Things are slowing down a little bit this week in terms of webinars and events, so you can breathe a little sigh of relief. If you’re interested in learning about 3D printing personalized CMF devices, AM process validation, 3D printing to disrupt the shaving industry, and more, keep reading for the details!

Materialise: 3D Printing for Personalized CMF

At 11:30 am EST on Tuesday, July 5th, Materialise is holding a webinar titled “The Power of 3D Printing for Personalized CMF Solutions.” Attendees will hear about the advantages of personalized craniomaxillofacial solutions, and how they can improve surgery outcomes, increase predictability, increase patient safety, and achieve a faster, more accurate surgical experience.

“Discover the evolution and advantages of personalized cranio-maxillofacial (CMF) solutions in our webinar. Learn from Dr. Thomas Schouman, maxillofacial surgeon at APHP in Paris, who has more than 10 years of experience with 3D-printed personalized CMF implants. Martijn Orye, CMF senior clinical engineer at Materialise, will join the discussion and share insights on how to implement and work with this technology.”

You can register for the webinar here.

TÜV SÜD Continues Virtual Training Series

TÜV SÜD continues its virtual AM training course series with “Process Validation in Additive Manufacturing (AM),” from 2 am to 6 am EST (8 am – 12 pm CEST) this Tuesday and Wednesday, the 6th and 7th. This module is part of a bundled training course, the iAM Engineer and iAM Quality Manager certificate line. Attendees will take a deep dive into the requirements and implementation for AM-specific process validation, as well as workshops to discuss specific situations and cases in detail.

“This paid course focuses on how to conduct AM-specific Process Validation to be able to guarantee the quality of final parts, the requirements and implementation for AM-specific process validation will be deeply discussed. We will introduce you to that subject and we will give you the knowledge and input that you need to implement the process.”

You can register for the course here.

RIZE’s Upgrade xRIZE Extruder

At 2 pm EST on the 7th, RIZE is holding a webinar called “More Printing, Less Prepping” on its upgraded xRIZE 3D printer extruder. Attendees will get to join the RIZE team to learn about the updates to the extrusion technology for the company’s industrial, full-color xRIZE 3D printer.

“Learn how our engineering team used the most trusted components in the 3D printed community to make the xRIZE faster, more reliable, and ready to print parts for entertainment, medical, prototyping industry, and more!”

You can register for the webinar here.

TriMech’s Free SOLIDWORKS Summer School Preview

TriMech is offering a Free Summer School Preview of its SOLIDWORKS online training at 10 am EST on Thursday, July 8th. TriMech Elite Application Engineer and certified instructor Stephen Petrock will provide a firsthand demonstration of the company’s SOLIDWORKS intro course, called SOLIDWORKS Essentials, and provide content to help your team quickly learn their engineering tools. Petrock will teach attendees how to create exploded views for assembly, as well as provide TriMech’s online training methodology, so you can see if remote training with a live instructor is right for you.

“Remote training has become more prevalent across all industries due to the added convenience and wider audience reach. TriMech has been delivering world-class SOLIDWORKS training by certified instructors remotely for almost a decade and continues to deliver an exceptional user experience second to none. Are you ready to experience a TriMech training for yourself?”

You can register for the webinar here.

3DEO & Blackland Razors on 3D Printing Consumer Products

Finally, the last webinar this week will actually be a live discussion on YouTube at 2 pm on Thursday the 8th by 3DEO and its customer Blackland Razor, called “How Blackland and 3DEO are Disrupting the Shaving Industry: Launching a Consumer Product with Metal 3D Printing.” Julien Cohen, the Manager of Applications Engineering at 3DEO, will talk with Founder and Chief Innovator of Blackland Razors Shane Swartzlander about the company’s experience developing and launching ten products that would have been “impossible” to do with more conventional methods. They’ll discuss how 3DEO manages to minimize risk and upfront investments, while scaling from idea to production and developing a winning business case for consumer products.

“3DEO is an industrial technology company that was built specifically to help customers, like Blackland Razor, unleash untapped creativity. Traditionally, the pace of inventing, or launching new products has been quite slow. It’s not because engineers are slow, it’s because the tools that engineers have to get to production slow or bottleneck the entire innovation process. We’ve taken metal 3D printing to serial production, and are allowing our customers to do things that they could never do before.”

You can save your spot for the discussion here.

Do you have news to share about any future webinars or virtual and live events? Please let us know!

