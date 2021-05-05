3D Printing News Briefs, May 5, 2021: APS Tech Solutions, Science Foundation Ireland, Slant 3D and NatureWorks, Cremation Solutions

3 hours by Sarah Saunders 3D Printers3D Printing

Share this Article

From a new 3D printer and an award to some interesting 3D printed products, we’ve got a random assortment of industry stories to share with you in today’s 3D Printing News Briefs. So let’s get going!

New Wizard 480+ 3D Printer from APS Tech Solutions

Austrian company APS Tech Solutions recently introduced a new industrial 3D printer, the Wizard 480+, that can fabricate parts with its patent-pending, water-cooled print head technology using fused filament fabrication (FFF) and continuous filament fabrication (CFF) printing, or a combination of both. The new printer, with a 400 x 230 x 370 mm build volume, has plenty of great features, such as a heated build plate and print heads that can be heated up to 500°C for high-performance plastics processing of high-performance plastics, such as its continuous carbon fiber filament.

The Wizard 480+ is an open material system, so there are no restrictions on using third-party materials, though APS does offer its own continuous filaments as well. The industrial 3D printer also has a high-precision frame with powerful drives, live video monitoring, an exhaust air filter, a 7” touchscreen, Simplify3D slicer software, a minimum layer thickness of 0.01 mm, and more. Additionally, the system features a tool changer that can automatically switch out between four different print heads for different materials in less than three seconds.

SFI Centre’s AMSCDT Wins Education Laboratory of the Year

The Science Foundation Ireland (SFI)’s Centre for Doctoral Training in Advanced Metallic Systems (AMSCDT), the country’s specialist post-doctoral training center for metal 3D printing, was recently awarded the Education Laboratory of the Year Award for 2021 by the Irish Laboratory Awards, which were revealed in front of a live digital audience at the end of April. The Centre, which promotes research and industry engagement and features state of the art powder metallurgy and laser processing facilities, is a collaboration between the University of Sheffield, the University of Manchester, University College Dublin (UCD), and Dublin City University (DCU). Established and funded by the SFI state agency, the AMSCDT was co-founded by the UK’s Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council (EPSRC), and is strongly focused on developing the kinds of skills and talents that will be useful in the 21st century manufacturing economy.

“The UK and Ireland has a critical shortage of doctoral level metallic materials specialists, which impacts on our competitive manufacturing capabilities. In the Centre, we deliver four-year doctoral projects with technical and leadership training for STEM graduates. The projects are designed specifically for and with industry, to support high-value manufacturing across the whole supply chain, from fundamental research through to industrial delivery,” explained DCU’s Professor Dermot Brabazon, who leads the university’s component of the AMSCDT collaboration.

3D Printed Golf Tee Markers by NatureWorks and Slant 3D

Powered by Aniwaa

About a month ago, at the beginning of April, advanced materials company NatureWorks asked high-volume 3D printing service Slant 3D to 3D print custom golf tee markers for the professional Zurich Classic golf tournament in Louisiana, which is part of the PGA Tour and took place at the end of April. The PLA manufacturer reached out to Slant 3D for its production 3D printing capabilities as it only had a month to affordably create a whole lot of marker cubes—two for the beginning of each hole, featuring the Zurich Classic logo so that it would be seen everywhere during the television broadcast. With no time to spare, Slant 3D and NatureWorks collaborated to design a 3D model and finalize the design. Using NatureWorks’ environmentally conscious Ingeo biopolymer, Slant 3D cost-effectively produced, assembled, processed, and shipped over 1,000 parts within two weeks, thanks to its large print farm.

“Working with Naturworks and the Zurich Classic was a great project to work on and a great testament to how quickly and effectively we can deliver on a major time crunch,” Slant 3D wrote in a blog post about the project. “It also was an added bonus to see the products we manufactured on live television.”

Extremely Lifelike 3D Printed Cremation Urns

And here’s the weirdest thing I’ve seen in a while: Vermont-based company Cremation Solutions is 3D printing commemorative urns that are the spitting image of your deceased loved one’s FACE. The company just requests a good picture from the front, and one from the side, of whomever you’d like to create a 3D printed ash-holding bust of, and says that it can adjust complexions and add wigs before printing. As if this wasn’t creepy enough, you can also have an urn 3D printed in the image of one of your heroes, such as former President Barack Obama. Prices range from $600-$2,600, and a full-size 3D printed urn, which can hold an adult’s ashes, is about 28 cm tall, though you can also purchase a 15 cm keepsake urn that will hold only a portion of the ashes. The owner of the company, Jeff Staab, says that he doesn’t sell a lot of the 3D printed urns because they look so real, and that he doesn’t really find them creepy, but also admits that maybe he would if he had to walk by one that depicted his loved one’s face.

“I came up with the idea because as a whole products and services are becoming more personalised and if you look through history, the Romans and Greeks had memorials made out of brass and they were popular for hundreds of years,” said Staab, before mentioning a client who’s currently designing his own urn for when he dies.

“He wants it to be black and white and he is having glasses put on it. He also wants his hand out holding his chin like Rodin’s sculpture The Thinker. This man’s wife and family have had input into it and they are looking at send copies digitally for them before it is made because once it is done we cannot change it.”

This isn’t the first time we’ve heard of these creepy 3D printed urns, or 3D printed urns in general, but at least now we know that Cremation Solutions is still somehow thriving.

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

3D Printed Artificial Leaves Could Generate Oxygen on Mars

Shapeways CEO Greg Kress Discusses the Upcoming SPAC Merger

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Guns

3D Printer Reviews

View More

You May Also Like

3D Printers3D PrintingExclusive Interviews

Satori Set to Launch Kickstarter Campaign for New Industrial Resin 3D Printer

London-based tech company Satori launched its first resin 3D printer, the compact yet professional ST1600, in October of 2020, and introduced a partnership program at the same time in order...

12 hours
Featured
3D PrintingBusinessFeatured StoriesSpace 3D Printing

Made in SPACs: Redwire to Take Space 3D Printing to NYSE via SPAC

You might be growing tired of the neologism “SPACtacular” by now, but it’s hard to avoid when there are new merger deals with special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) occurring in...

15 hours
3D Design3D Printing3D SoftwareAdditive ManufacturingAerospace 3D PrintingAutomotive 3D PrintingBusiness

3YOURMIND Closes $12.4M in Latest Series A+ Funding Round

Software provider for additive manufacturing 3YOURMIND has raised $12.4 million in funding following the closing of its series A+ round in April 2021. The US-German startup dedicated to optimizing and...

May 3, 2021
3D PrintingBusiness

ExOne Acquires Assets of Freshmade 3D for 3D Printed Tooling

3D printing businesses are reflecting an activity level not seen since before the 2014 bubble, with acquisitions and IPOs being announced left and right. Coming off of its deal with...

April 29, 2021

Shop

View our broad assortment of in house and third party products.

3D Printers
3D Scanners
3D Filaments
Print Services
Databases

Services & Data

Printer & Scanner Price Quotes

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox 3ERP Lava.limited 3D Systems Xometry Deed3D Upload via Treatstock Craftcloud® jawstec Makelab 3DBGPRINT
3DBGPrint
+359 889 101 327
DESIGN & 3D PRINT
About 3DBGPrint
LCD Printer
FDM Printer
POLY Printer
SLA Printer
Contact with 3DBGPrint
Powered by Aniwaa

Events

Inside 3D Printing

Seoul, October 13-15, 2021

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Industry Intelligence Summit, February 2022
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides