New NanoOne Bioprinter, Ink Lets Researchers Bioprint Directly with Living Cells

11 hours by Emily Pollock

A collaboration between UpNano and Xpect INX will allow users to directly print structures containing living cells, from the nanometer scale to the centimeter scale. UpNano’s latest printer uses a specialized hydrogel that mimics extracellular fluid, keeping cells healthy and alive during the print process and afterwards.

The NanoOne Bio is a bioprinter based on UpNano’s NanoOne two-photon polymerization printer. Two-photon polymerization (2PP) is a process that relies on a light-sensitive resin that only hardens at a point when it absorbs two photons at the same time. Because it hardens at specific places and stays liquid everywhere else, 2PP can make very complex structures on the nanometer scale. In 2019, UpNano developed the NanoOne printer, with print speeds fast enough that it can print on the centimeter, millimeter, and micrometer scales in only a few hours. UpNano researchers found that the printer’s powerful 780 nm red light laser isn’t harmful to living cells, and the printer’s fast writing speeds put less stress on living cells.

The NanoOne Bio prints in a hydrogel that UpNano co-developed with Xpect INX. Currently, Xpect INX has a whole range of bioinks, but this hydrogel is the only commercially-available resin that lets users embed living cells into 3D printed structures for biological applications. Because the hydrogel is made with a structure like the “extracellular matrix” that surrounds cells in a living body, users can take living cells directly out of a culture plate, embed it in the hydrogel, and load it into their printer.

Cells can be taken directly out of a 2D tissue culture and added into the new hydrogel (Image via UpNano).

“The hydrogel mimics the natural cellular environment and is biodegradable, thereby allowing the cells to gradually substitute the material with newly formed tissue,” said Jasper Van Hoorick, project lead at Xpect INX.

This has important implications for biomedical and pharmaceutical research. Today, we generally test drug interactions in 2D cell cultures like petri dishes, but a 2D environment means that researchers aren’t seeing all the communication between the cells that would happen in living tissue.

“Cells growing in 2D on a culture plate on standard growth media encounter a far from natural physical environment and a lack of interaction with surrounding cells in all directions, as observed in living tissues”, said UpNano co-founder Denise Mandt.

Having 3D structures printed from real cells will let researchers make “labs-on-a-chip”, or entire laboratory processes onto chips a few centimeters across. In this case, that means extracellular environments that mimic living tissues, and give researchers a better idea of how drugs might act on normal human cells. And because the NanoOne prints very quickly, those environments can be printed rapidly on the centimeter scale.

You May Also Like

3D PrintingScience & TechnologySustainability

3D Printed Egg Decoys Help Endangered Sea Turtles in Costa Rica

Using 3D printing technology, researchers created “fake eggs” to track illegal sea turtle trade in Central American beaches. The eggs were equipped with a GPS tracking system inside to help...

October 7, 2020
3D Printing3D Printing MaterialsBusinessEducation

3D Printing News Briefs: April 23, 2020

We’re talking about 3D printing in education, partnerships, and RC planes in today’s 3D Printing News Briefs. First, Y Soft has announced premium lesson plans and an EDU bundle, while...

April 23, 2020
3D PrintingMedical 3D Printing

3D Printing Models & Stents for Treatment of Abdominal Aortic Aneurysms

Joyce van Loon recently presented a Master’s thesis, ‘Personalized Endovascular Stent Grafts: Developing a Phantom Aneurysm Model to Test Personalized Stent Grafts,’ to the University of Twente. This work is...

April 13, 2020
3D Printers3D Printing3D Printing MaterialsBusinessMetal 3D Printing

3D Printing News Briefs: September 27, 2019

In today’s 3D Printing News Briefs, colorFabb has announced a new flexible filament, and All Axis Robotics is using MakerBot technology to make custom tooling parts. Additionally, a strategic partnership...

September 27, 2019

