3D Printing News Briefs, December 12, 2020: Markforged, Digital Metal, Link3D & PostNord, 3DQue, 3DEO & Creality

We’re starting with material news in today’s 3D Printing News Briefs, then moving on to business and an exciting holiday deal. Markforged and Digital Metal are both introducing new materials, and Link3D is expanding into the Nordic region. 3DQue has begun shipping out its presale Quinly kits, and 3DEO has announced a special holiday giveaway.

Markforged Launches Onyx ESD Composite Material

Markforged has announced its new composite material, the high-strength Onyx ESD, which is meant specifically to create strong, high-quality parts for the electronics manufacturing industry. It’s a high-performance, static-dissipative version of the company’s flagship micro carbon fiber-filled nylon Onyx composite base material, but meets electrostatic discharge (ESD) safety requirements in order to not damage a critical component during printing. The new material meets these requirements thanks to its very tight surface resistance, and it can also be reinforced with continuous carbon fiber so electronics manufacturers can safety print strong, accurate parts. Swedish electronics equipment manufacturer Columbia Elektronik used the new Onyx ESD to print complex, ESD-safe test fixtures on the Markforged Digital Forge system, which helped lower its costs.

“We are seeing an increase in demand for ESD-safe parts, to keep up with the advancements of the technology in the industry. Markforged is filling a gap in accessing those parts with Onyx ESD, enabling us to design complex parts quickly,” said Christer Lang, Design Engineer, Columbia Elektronik. “This material, coupled with Markforged’s 3D printers, eliminates the need for time-consuming assembly – freeing up our workforce and releasing time spent on our CNC machines. Now, with Onyx ESD, we will be able to print high-strength ESD-safe parts on demand that are customer ready.”

Onyx ESD is available for 3D printing with Markforged’s X7, X5, and X3 printers, and existing customers can access the material through the cloud-based Eiger software.

Digital Metal Introduces New D2 Tool Steel Alloy

In another material news, Digital Metal, which is part of Sweden’s Höganäs Group, just grew its metal materials range for binder jetting with its new DM D2 tool steel alloy. D2 is typically chosen by toolmakers due to its hardness, which means it can hold its shape during stamping forming other metals. The new DM D2 is a high-carbon, high-chromium material which offers good toughness and wear resistance, and can be heat treated to compressive strength and high hardness. It’s a good choice for cold work applications that need abrasion resistance and sharp edges, but Digital Metal says it will work for many other applications as well.

“We have been receiving more and more requests for a D2 tool steel suitable for use with our printers. We have designed the DM D2 to deliver excellent surface finish, flexibility, as well as strength and hardness. This alloy is very stable during heat treatments, which allows for tailoring of the final material properties through various heat treatments after sintering,” said Christian Lönne, CEO at Digital Metal.

Link3D Expands into Nordic Region in Launch with PostNord

Colorado-based Link3D, which developed an additive manufacturing execution system, announced a successful customer launch with logistics company PostNord, marking its expansion into the Nordic Region with a particular focus on 3D printing for the medical industry. Link3D has already launched several deployments in multiple industries in regions such as India, Japan, and Germany, but moving into this region with PostNord, which is the Nordic region’s largest logistics company, is a clear example of the company’s goal to grow AM around the world and into important markets, such as medical; in fact, the company has been working hard to further develop its offerings for medical device and point of care sectors. Through its subsidiary PostNord Strålfors, PostNord is continuing to expand into the AM world, and Link3D has the necessary technology to help it provide an integrated medical offering, which will include a secure platform to help physicians easily move from X-ray to part order.

“The commitment to Additive Manufacturing and the confidence PostNord has placed in Link3D, as they drive their innovation is not only exciting for Link3D, but showcases the impact digital transformation has when scaling operations within the additive industry,” stated Jim Carlson, Link3D’s EVP Customer Operations.

3DQue Shipping Quinly Presale Kits Ahead of Schedule

It’s a Christmas miracle: Canadian startup 3DQue announced that it has begun shipping its presale Quinly kits out a month earlier than expected, providing its customers with continuous, remote 3D printing in time for the holidays. 3DQue co-founder and Chief of Innovation Mateo Pekic said that the company was able to get the automated 3D print management kit out to reviewers for beta testing in less than six weeks, which is really fast compared to the normal 1-2 year product cycle, and considering that the company already has thousands of parts to 3D print for industrial clients on its print farm. This major lead time decrease was only able to occur because of the company’s in-house industrial-level automation system: by automating 3D printing, manual tasks, like removing parts from the print bed, don’t require an operator to stand by during the whole process. This continuous print capability is exactly what Quinly offers to 3D printer operators, makers, and print farms.

Stephanie Sharp, co-founder and CEO of 3DQue, said, “With the holidays coming up, we don’t want to create any unnecessary consumerism. Instead of buying more printers, simply get more from your current printers – at a very affordable price. “We wanted to create solutions that made it accessible and affordable for makers to have continuous printing. Utilizing printers that you already own, Quinly allows you to print 3D designs with the same high quality you know and expect.”

3DEO Offers Special Holiday Deal

Starting this week, and running through 8 am EST Monday, January 4th, 2021, production metal 3D printing company 3DEO has a fun holiday surprise to share. It’s offering anyone who requests a quote, whether they’re naughty or nice, the chance to participate in its holiday giveaway. It’s simple: just request a quote for your 3D printed production metal parts, and 3DEO will enter your name on a special list, and check it twice. That list will be your chance to win a high-precision Creality Ender-3 Pro 3D printer.

“Naughty or nice, get your name on the list for a chance to win the Creality Ender-3 Pro Printer! All you have to do is request a quote and send us your part files before January 5th.* If you want to receive a quote on your production stainless steel components, now is the time,” the website states.

To request a part quote from 3DEO and get entered into the giveaway, fill out the form, send an email to the team at [email protected], or call (844) 49-METAL. Winners will be announced via email on Tuesday, January 5th.

