Biomimetic Design and Additive Manufacturing – Fraunhofer IAPT Webinar Series

The need to design existing products more efficiently as well as to optimize them in terms of function and weight are driving the use of additive manufacturing in product design. Additive manufacturing technologies, allow the production of highly complex components and are therefore becoming increasingly important in industry. Together with biomimetic design, they form a perfect symbiosis in order to add new functions to existing products and to create completely new product designs that were not possible before. Just recently, FCA and Fraunhofer IAPT presented a complete new wheel carrier system for high end cars which show cases the innovation potentials of biomimetic design and additive manufacturing.
Webinar Series in January 2021
The webinar series performed by Fraunhofer Research Institution for Additive Production Technologies IAPT will show how additive manufacturing and biomimetic design can be used to create new products.
Session 1, 15th of January: Biomimetic Design and Additive Manufacturing – A Perfect Symbiosis
Biomimetics and additive manufacturing have previously produced new design approaches for parts and products. The combination of both has resulted in numerous innovative part designs. This session takes a closer look at the biomimetic design approach and evaluate biomimetic designs regarding their suitability for industrial applications. Furthermore, case studies of biomimetic designs produced with additive manufacturing are presented.
Session 2, 22th of January: Design Guidelines for Additive Manufacturing
Even though additive manufacturing offers great freedom in shape and structural design, some restrictions need to be considered during the design phase of components. This Session introduces some basic design rules for (laser metal) additive manufacturing and illustrates them on different examples. So the user can achieve mature component designs better, faster, and more reliably.
Session 3, 29th of January: Biomimetic Design of Additively Manufactured Heat Exchangers
Additive manufacturing offers the possibility of improving or optimizing components with regard to heat transfer, flow, acoustics, vibrations, and other. In the field of heat transfer, the focus lies on the design of highly efficient heat exchangers. Here, large amounts of thermal energy must be dissipated in a very small space to increase the performance and service life of electronic components. In this Session, we will review the design and optimization process of two different biologically inspired and additively manufactured heat exchangers.
Why you should participate:
- Learn how to optimize products in terms of function, cost and weight using additive manufacturing
- Learn about research results that can be used in practice
- Free of charge learning content from experienced applied research experts
Interested?
Please contact [email protected] to register for the webinar. The invitation link will be sent out before the event. By sending to this mail address, you agree to be contacted for further information on the webinar series.
