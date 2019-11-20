SLM & Divergent Partnership to Strengthen with Purchase of New Next-Generation Machines

As Formnext continues through November 22, over 600 exhibitors will impress tens of thousands of visitors with new products related to additive manufacturing in Frankfurt, Germany. Many different partnerships are being announced this year too, with companies like SLM Solutions Group AG and Divergent Technologies not only strengthening their partnership further, but are also purchasing next-generation additive manufacturing machines.

The two companies have been collaborating since 2017, engaged in creating a multi-laser machine that offers all the benefits of 3D printing—from affordability to greater efficiency—meaning that faster and improved manufacturing is possible for safety structures, automotive components, and aerospace parts. They are tightening up their partnership now further for faster development (and consequent sales) of next-generation printers.

SLM and Divergent will be showing off one of their latest projects at Formnext, featuring the front quarter of Divergent’s functional hypercar. Noted for its ‘revolutionary’ 3D printed chassis structure, the resulting components are lightweight and generatively engineered for high performance. A set of control arms were also created during pre-production.

The innovative new automotive suspension and chassis to be displayed were fabricated using an SLM Solutions selective laser melting machine, to include the following systems:

SLM®800

SLM®500

SLM®280

“The next generation machine resulting from this partnership achieves cost productivity enabling the broad use of metal additive manufacturing for true series production,” said Meddah Hadjar, CEO of SLM Solutions.

Currently, the Divergent team is committed to future progress in industrial manufacturing, buying five next-generation machines meant for ‘factory integration and system bulletproofing’ at their Los Angeles location. There, the new printers are meant to help meet the current demand for new parts from automotive companies eager to begin reaping the rewards of 3D printing—along with the capability to fabricate parts never possible with conventional methods.

Ultimately, these two ambitious companies expect to be purchasing at least 20 new next-generation machines as Divergent begins series production of safety-critical structures for OEM customers in Europe and the US.

“Alignment between the two companies across machines, software, and materials will drive a step change from stand-alone AM machines to fully integrated smart factories,” said Kevin Czinger, Founder and CEO of Divergent, appointed to the SLM Solutions Supervisory Board in June.

SLM Solutions Group has been in the news continually—for a wide range of projects, to include other collaborations with companies like XYZprinting, Authentise, Identify3D, and more. Divergent has been innovating in the 3D printing realm and impressing users with projects like the 3D printed motorcycle, automotive development, and more. They have also received substantial funds to support the development of their complex projects.

What do you think of this 3D printing news? Please let us know your thoughts! Join the discussion of this and other 3D printing topics at 3DPrintBoard.com.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

[Source / Income: SLM Solutions]