Link3D Completes Funding Round of $7 Million Led by Al Capital

Headquartered in Boulder, CO, Link3D is well-known for their Additive MES workflow software. Now, they have announced the completion of a $7 million round of venture capital funding led by enterprise applied AI-focused venture capital firm AI Capital.

With substantial new financial resources behind them and continuing to help forge future innovation for industrial users, it is expected that their presence will continue to grow around the globe, including in North America, Europe, and Japan. Link3D plans to create innovations that will complement their flagship products, integrating:

Internet of Things (IoT)

Artificial intelligence (AI)

Workflow automation technology

All of their technology is meant to increase efficiency and production with the following:

Capacity management

Dynamic scheduling

Predictive QMS solutions

“With this funding round, Link3D will continue to scale and grow operations in North America, Europe, and Japan by expanding our sales and customer support,” said Shane Fox, the Co-Founder and CEO of Link3D. “The funding will also aid in our R&D efforts to introduce workflow automation and artificial intelligence within the additive manufacturing production environment. These developments will help organizations around the world unlock the true benefits of industrial manufacturing.”

Currently, the additive manufacturing markets in North America, Europe, and Japan are expected to grow at a staggering rate: from $2.4 billion to $7.7 billion, $1.8 billion to $7.2 billion, and $1 billion to $5.6 billion, respectively—all in the next five years. These numbers were produced via analysis from Frost & Sullivan.

Additive MES workflow software is meant to help other companies adopt additive manufacturing processes as many of them may have a large transformative process to adapt to while integrating new technology. The software is expected to be useful in applications such as aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer, medical, and oil and gas.

“Link3D is a key player in providing MES and workflow solutions to leading businesses worldwide, making it a valuable addition to our growth-stage enterprise applied AI investment portfolio,” said Neville Teagarden, Managing Partner of AI Capital. “This successful round of funding is a testament to the strong impact Link3D has made thus far, and the confidence it has inspired throughout the industry.”

Like many of the other technology companies scattered throughout the state of Colorado, Link3D is extremely progressive in their innovation and expansion, offering new products to users who are eager to embrace the benefits of 3D printing. This unique and dynamic business has stayed busy creating proof of concepts, refining workflow for greater speed in recent R&D projects, facilitating biomedical work, and much more. Undoubtedly, they will continue on a path to success—and one for their users—with this latest round of funding and infusion of cash. What do you think of this news? Let us know your thoughts! Join the discussion of this and other 3D printing topics at 3DPrintBoard.com.

[Source / Images: Link3D]