XYZprinting Unveils da Vinci Color 5D 3D Printer with Included Laser Engraver and 2D Inkjet Printer

After announcing just a few short months ago that it would be changing its focus to the industrial side of the industry, 3D printer provider XYZprinting is introducing its latest desktop system at IFA 2019, which takes place in Berlin starting tomorrow, September 6th, through the 11th.

The new da Vinci Color 5D is truly something to behold – it combines the latest full color 3D printing technology with a 2D inkjet paper printer into one machine, and adds on a laser engraver for good measure. XYZprinting, which also offers a combo unit featuring 3D printing and laser engraving, in addition to 3D scanning, in its da Vinci 1.0 Pro 3-in-1, claims that this is the world’s first 3D printer to combine color 3D printing with 2D inkjet printing and laser engraving, and I’m inclined to agree.

“XYZprinting has a strong legacy in consumer paper printers, large format printers, and 3D printers alike. We’ve had more than 30 years in the printing industry as a market leader, which is largely thanks to our constant innovation and investment in creating new products. We’re thrilled to be adding to this now by bringing the da Vinci Color 5D to IFA 2019, and ultimately making 3D printing more accessible to more people,” stated Fernando Hernandez, the EMEA MD of XYZprinting. “The da Vinci Color 5D can be used by a wide range of people but will be particularly useful to small businesses and designers, thanks to its high-quality printing and ease of use. The 2D printing and laser engraver features make the da Vinci Color 5D a world first, and the most complete and user-friendly desktop 3D printing unit developed. Entrepreneurs and creators will truly have the ability to bring their creations to life.”

The 34.8 kg FFF 3D printer claims three times better color saturation, thanks to its complete color printing and higher print quality; the latter comes from a multi-temperature air fan that smooths an object’s features and enhances its color. It also features a five-inch color touch panel for ease of use, an auto-load filament system, and auto-calibration.

Featuring a 230 x 180 x 180 mm build size and EZ removable metal print bed, the single extruder da Vinci Color 5D offers a layer resolution of 100 – 400 microns, and works at a speed of 180 mm per second. To save users some space on their desk, the printer also has an exclusive design: a side-hanging paper tray, which makes it easy as pie to switch between 2D and 3D printing.

Inkjet technology allows CMYK ink to be applied to a color-absorbing PLA filament, so that the system can print with the entire color spectrum, instead of simply a large variety of colors. In addition, the ink cartridges optimize ink usage and offer improved color saturation.

The da Vinci Color 5D comes with a software bundle which includes the XYZmaker Suite for 3D printing and EZprint for the paper module. It will be available for purchase around the world from the company’s network of partner resellers starting in 2020.

In addition to the new da Vinci Color 5D, XYZprinting will be exhibiting and demonstrating multiple 3D printers at the upcoming IFA 2019, including its da Vinci Color Mini and Mini w+, the da Vinci Nano W+, the da Vinci Jr. Pro X+, the PartPro150 xP and PartPro100 xP, CZ-300, and the da Vinci 3D Pen Cool. To see all of these systems, and talk more to XYZprinting about its da Vinci Color 5D 3D printer, visit the company’s Stand 108 in Hall 12.

[Images provided by XYZprinting]