WeWork, Formlabs & Glowforge, Piloting Maker Labs for Startups in Five Cities

As innovators around the world continue to grow in technological, industrial, and manufacturing expertise regarding 3D printing, providing greater accessibility and affordability continues to be the goal of many—evidenced in new partnerships like the one just announced between WeWork, Formlabs, and Glowforge.

Headed up by WeWork, this triple collaboration coincides with The National Week of Making, centered this year even more around diversity, inviting communities from every part of the US to participate in local activities, celebrating ‘innovation, ingenuity, and creativity.’ Makers of all ages are welcomed to participate in the many opportunities for learning in STEM education, art, design, and 3D printing and other technologies related to manufacturing.

WeWork Labs was formed through WeWork as a ‘business arm’ to promote innovation both creatively and corporately in startups that may still be in the early stages. The labs have turned into a valuable platform and launching point for many different entrepreneurs, creators, and makers (spanning many industries), most of whom have a vision, but may still need the resources to make it happen fully.

“We see WeWork Labs as a platform for creators, innovators and makers alike, and believe partnering with Glowforge and Formlabs will give our members even more of an opportunity to take their ideas, and bring them to life,” said Katie Perkins, Creative Director, WeWork Labs. “We are incredibly excited to welcome two leading brands and their products into our community, giving creators access to the tools they need and inspiring new creators to be makers themselves.”

The pilot partnership will kick off by opening maker labs in WeWork locations in the following cities:

London

San Francisco

Houston

New York

Seattle

“Formlabs was founded eight years ago based on empowering anyone to make anything. Today, our customers have printed more than 40 million parts, they vary from early stage entrepreneurs changing the status quo and developing new applications to Fortune 500s experimenting with new business models or production methods,” said Max Lobovsky, CEO and co-founder, Formlabs. “WeWork set out to create entrepreneurial community spaces where mindshare and creativity could be shared and flourish. I know the struggles hardware startups go through intimately and it’s great to know that we are helping someone make something they believed should exist in the world. This partnership with WeWork is going to expand that access and development opportunity for early to mid-stage companies, and that makes me incredibly excited to see what these companies are going to do.”

With this new pilot program, lab members will be able to bring new ideas to life using products from both Formlabs and Glowforge, to include:

The Formlabs Form 2 printer – allowing members to create high-resolution prototypes and produce parts in the lab with SLA 3D printing, using over 20 different types of resins.

Glowforge desktop wireless 3D laser printer – providing tools to make digital designs that can then be cut and engraved, using materials like wood and leather, stone, stickers, and more.

“We created the Glowforge 3D laser printer to unlock people’s creativity. More than three million prints later, it’s unbelievable what people are creating. From jewelry to machinery, collectibles to clothing, we’ve seen thousands of businesses launched and grown,” said Dan Shapiro, CEO, Glowforge. “We are thrilled to partner with WeWork Labs to provide their community of entrepreneurs and startups alike access to the tools that will help them create corporate giveaways, new product prototypes, and full production runs – everything to take their dreams from idea to creation.”

Spaces for makers to get together and create have been popular since before 3D printing hit the mainstream, with groups of innovators enjoying a sense of community while sharing technological tools in expanded hackspaces, libraries, and startup incubators.

What do you think of this news? Let us know your thoughts! Join the discussion of this and other 3D printing topics at 3DPrintBoard.com.

[Source / Images: FormLabs]

