WeWork, Formlabs & Glowforge, Piloting Maker Labs for Startups in Five Cities

1 hour by Bridget O'Neal 3D Printers3D Printing

Share this Article

As innovators around the world continue to grow in technological, industrial, and manufacturing expertise regarding 3D printing, providing greater accessibility and affordability continues to be the goal of many—evidenced in new partnerships like the one just announced between WeWork, Formlabs, and Glowforge.

Headed up by WeWork, this triple collaboration coincides with The National Week of Making, centered this year even more around diversity, inviting communities from every part of the US to participate in local activities, celebrating ‘innovation, ingenuity, and creativity.’ Makers of all ages are welcomed to participate in the many opportunities for learning in STEM education, art, design, and 3D printing and other technologies related to manufacturing.

Typical WeWork space (Photo:WeWork)

WeWork Labs was formed through WeWork as a ‘business arm’ to promote innovation both creatively and corporately in startups that may still be in the early stages. The labs have turned into a valuable platform and launching point for many different entrepreneurs, creators, and makers (spanning many industries), most of whom have a vision, but may still need the resources to make it happen fully.

“We see WeWork Labs as a platform for creators, innovators and makers alike, and believe partnering with Glowforge and Formlabs will give our members even more of an opportunity to take their ideas, and bring them to life,” said Katie Perkins, Creative Director, WeWork Labs. “We are incredibly excited to welcome two leading brands and their products into our community, giving creators access to the tools they need and inspiring new creators to be makers themselves.”

The pilot partnership will kick off by opening maker labs in WeWork locations in the following cities:

  • London
  • San Francisco
  • Houston
  • New York
  • Seattle

 “Formlabs was founded eight years ago based on empowering anyone to make anything. Today, our customers have printed more than 40 million parts, they vary from early stage entrepreneurs changing the status quo and developing new applications to Fortune 500s experimenting with new business models or production methods,” said Max Lobovsky, CEO and co-founder, Formlabs.

“WeWork set out to create entrepreneurial community spaces where mindshare and creativity could be shared and flourish. I know the struggles hardware startups go through intimately and it’s great to know that we are helping someone make something they believed should exist in the world. This partnership with WeWork is going to expand that access and development opportunity for early to mid-stage companies, and that makes me incredibly excited to see what these companies are going to do.”

The Formlabs Form 2 SLA printer (Photo: Formlabs)

With this new pilot program, lab members will be able to bring new ideas to life using products from both Formlabs and Glowforge, to include:

  • The Formlabs Form 2 printer – allowing members to create high-resolution prototypes and produce parts in the lab with SLA 3D printing, using over 20 different types of resins.
  • Glowforge desktop wireless 3D laser printer – providing tools to make digital designs that can then be cut and engraved, using materials like wood and leather, stone, stickers, and more.

“We created the Glowforge 3D laser printer to unlock people’s creativity.  More than three million prints later, it’s unbelievable what people are creating. From jewelry to machinery, collectibles to clothing, we’ve seen thousands of businesses launched and grown,” said Dan Shapiro, CEO, Glowforge.

“We are thrilled to partner with WeWork Labs to provide their community of entrepreneurs and startups alike access to the tools that will help them create corporate giveaways, new product prototypes, and full production runs – everything to take their dreams from idea to creation.”

Glowforge 3D laser printer

Spaces for makers to get together and create have been popular since before 3D printing hit the mainstream, with groups of innovators enjoying a sense of community while sharing technological tools in expanded hackspaces, libraries, and startup incubators.

What do you think of this news? Let us know your thoughts! Join the discussion of this and other 3D printing topics at 3DPrintBoard.com.

[Source / Images: FormLabs]

 

Facebook Comments

Share this Article

Related Articles

Interview with RIZE: Trying Out the XRIZE 3D Printer at RAPID 2019

Library Makerspaces Bring Technology to the Public

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

3D Printers3D PrintingBusiness

$1 Million Creator Award to Help re:3D Continue Doing Good Through 3D Printing

Earlier this week, eight finalists gathered at Madison Square Garden for the presentation of the Creator Awards, a prize conceived by collaborative workspace company WeWork. The competition is designed to...

January 19, 2018
3D PrintingBusinessEditorials / OpinionsEducationPopular Stories

We Need To Talk About Fablabs

Fablabs are wonderful things. Places to congregate, learn and experience, they’re a haven for makers. For many, the fablab was the first place where you saw a 3D printer and...

October 18, 2017
3D Design3D Printed Art3D PrintingEducationExclusive InterviewsPopular StoriesRobotics

Making, Learning, Collaborating, and 3D Printing in the Community: Dayton Mini Maker Faire

Back in March, when I visited Dayton, Ohio’s resident 3D printing bar, Proto BuildBar, I was told that its employees would be exhibiting at a local school’s STEMfest later that...

August 7, 2017
3D Design3D Printers3D Printing3D SoftwareBusinessEducationExclusive InterviewsScience & Technology

3D Printing Pittsburgh: Makerspace Meetup During RAPID Brought Together Ultimaker, MatterHackers, Make:, Makers

Not all of the excitement this month in Pittsburgh was housed at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center, as the Steel City welcomed members of the global additive manufacturing community...

May 22, 2017

Training

June 11, 2019

Beginner Design for 3D Printing

$99

Register Now
More Details

Shop

View our broad assortment of in house and third party products.

3D Printers
3D Scanners
3D Filaments
3D Printed Footware
3D Printing Books

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

All3DP FacFox 3D Systems Upload via Treatstock jawstec

Events

Inside 3D Printing

Global Events Series: Click for Dates

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Boston, February 11-12, 2020
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from our 3DPrint.com.

You have Successfully Subscribed!

Stay up-to-date on all the latest news from the 3D printing industry and receive information and offers from third party vendors.