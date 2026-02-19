3D Printing News Briefs: February 19, 2026: Market Data, Africa, Metal Parts for Defense, & More

We’re starting with some business news for you in today’s 3D Printing News Briefs! The Wohlers Report 2026 is now available, Carbon announced its new Chief Technology Officer, and Farsoon is partnering with Addimax to expand its industrial 3D printing across Sub-Saharan Africa. Finally, we’ll end with some defense news, as Meltio and Snowbird Technologies announced a containerized hybrid manufacturing system.

Wohers Report 2026 Values AM Market at $24 Billion

Recently, Wohlers Associates, powered by ASTM International, released the Wohlers Report 2026 through ASTM’s new digital platform. The report is in its 31st year, and the 2026 edition is reflective of an AM market characterized by regional divergence, increased utilization of install capacity, and policy-driven dynamics. Offering a data-driven assessment of shifting utilization, investment, and growth patterns across the industry, the report says that global AM revenues in 2025 reached $24.2 billion, which represents 10.9% year-over-year-growth but is still far lower than the 20%+ growth rates before 2020 and the COVID-19 pandemic. Wohlers Report 2026 also highlights very strong growth in AM services, with printing services accounting for the market’s largest share at 48%, which was followed by system sales and servicing (26%), materials (20%), and software (6%). In addition to releasing this year’s report, ASTM and Wohlers are working to grow their digital platform, which will continue to deliver insights but increasingly complement the report with timelier data, frequent updates, and more.

“Additive manufacturing is no longer advancing on a single, uniform growth curve. What we see in Wohlers Report 2026 is an industry adjusting to tighter capital conditions, more selective investment, and higher expectations for utilization and return,” explained Dr. Mahdi Jamshid, Director of Market Intelligence, Wohlers Associates. “Growth continues, but it is more uneven, more regional, and more closely tied to real production outcomes.”

Longtime Carbon Employee Appointed as Company’s Chief Technology Officer

Top product development and 3D printing company Carbon just announced that Jason Rolland, PhD, has been promoted to the role of Chief Technology Officer (CTO). A polymer scientist by training, Rolland has been with Carbon for over 12 years, and was actually one of its earliest hires. He earned his PhD in 2005, and is a recognized AM expert and “prolific” inventor, holding over 60 issued U.S. patents; 45 additional patents are still pending. He was a co-founder of Liquidia, Inc. in 2004, before moving to Director of Research and then Senior Director of Research at Diagnostics For All. He started at Carbon in 2014 as the Vice President of Materials, moved up to SVP of Materials in 2019, and is now the CTO. During his years at Carbon, Rolland built the materials team, and is a co-inventor of the company’s patented dual-cure resin platform. He’s helped launch many groundbreaking resin products during his tenure, and is “humbled and excited to take on this challenge.”

“I couldn’t be more excited about having Jason in this role. He has been a prolific innovator and leader since he joined Carbon in the early days and is responsible for many of the company’s largest revenue products,” said Phil DeSimone, Co-Founder and CEO of Carbon. “I am excited to have him lead Carbon’s broader product development and R&D organization as we continue to lead the way in additive manufacturing technology and solutions.”

Farsoon Announces Sub-Saharan Africa Distribution Partnership with Addimax

Industrial additive manufacturing Farsoon Technologies, headquartered in China, recently announced a strategic distribution partnership with Addimax to drive industrial 3D printing innovation across Sub-Saharan Africa. Addimax is a South African 3D printing solutions provider for a wide range of industries, and has 20 years worth of technical expertise in both metal and polymer powder bed fusion (PBF) technologies. Both Addimax and Farsoon are committed to providing cost-efficient, open, and high-quality industrial AM solutions, and their partnership will expand access to Farsoon’s industrial-grade AM portfolio of machines, materials, and part production services for customers in the Sub-Saharan African region. A cornerstone of their collaboration is Addimax’s new Additive Manufacturing Demo Center in Pretoria, launched last month and featuring Farsoon’s high-speed Flight 403P-2 series dual-laser Fiber-light SLS system, in addition to metal and polymer AM services. The demonstration hub provides firsthand experience, such as live machine demonstrations, benchmarking, and full-scale production runs, all supported by technical services and training.

“We are excited to enter this partnership with Addimax to bring world-class industrial 3D printing solutions to South Africa’s thriving market. We highly value Addimax for its deep local market insights and proven technical service capabilities. They are perfectly positioned to extend Farsoon’s reach, delivering serial production solutions and tailored support to sectors like aerospace, mining, and automotive—key growth drivers of South Africa’s additive manufacturing landscape,” said Vince Zhao, Farsoon Direction of Business Development – AMEA. “This collaboration unites Farsoon’s 25+ years of technological excellence with Addimax’s on-the-ground agility, enabling local businesses to unlock efficiency, customization, and supply chain resilience. Together, we’re not just expanding access to innovation; we’re fueling South Africa’s industrial advancement through collaborative success.”

Meltio Engine Blue Integrated into SAMM Tech Platform for Defense Applications

Meltio and Snowbird Technologies, an expeditionary advanced manufacturing solutions provider, announced a containerized hybrid manufacturing solution for defense applications, which they presented at the recent Military Additive Manufacturing Summit & Technology Showcase (MILAM). Snowbird’s new SAMM Tech platform is a forward-deployable hybrid manufacturing system, integrated with and powered by the Meltio Engine Blue and housed in a ruggedized container. Capable of manufacturing and repairing critical components at the point-of-need, the system combines additive and subtractive capabilities and features a patented gantry-mounted hybrid manufacturing cell. Meltio says this collaboration validates the use of laser-wire DED technology in demanding defense and expeditionary manufacturing environments. The modular system supports many industrial metals, and was designed for global mobility and rapid deployment, able to operate in extreme maritime and land conditions, so defense forces can repair, manufacture, and sustain mission-critical components much closer to the battlefield. This increases mission readiness and reduces dependency on centralized supply chains.

“Defense organizations require manufacturing solutions that are reliable, flexible, and deployable. Integrating the Meltio Engine Blue into Snowbird’s containerized system demonstrates how our technology can support expeditionary operations, helping defense users strengthen supply chain resilience and maintain operational readiness in the most challenging environments,” said Gabriel Ortiz, America’s Channel Manager at Meltio.

