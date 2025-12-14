3D Printed Facades at Ibiza’s Iconic Pacha

Pacha is either the most or the second most famous club in the world. Ibiza-based Pacha has been a destination club since 1973 and has grown out to be a global brand. The group is now Dubai-owned and includes a hotel, a merchandising brand, and a beach club. The central Pacha Ibiza club hosts some of the world’s best DJs, with some holding residencies of over a decade at the iconic club for a day a week during summer. The club is now using 3D printed facades. Three custom polymer facades were made to adorn the entrance to the club for the 2025 summer season. Created by in-house creative studio Gola Studio, in collaboration with WASP, the facades were meant to be changeable. Depending on a different event, a new facade could be put in place. For a Flower Power party or a particular DJ, for example, the club could change its outward appearance. In the cutthroat, competitive Ibiza club world, such a unique touch could keep things interesting for passersby and entice them in here, rather than some of the other dance venues.

For a historic venue like Pacha, keeping up the innovation and being innovative and interesting is paramount. You need to somehow have a familiar Pacha feel, but you cannot be boring in the least. Changing your facade, therefore, is much more straightforward and less risky than, let’s say, chasing the finca-like feel of the interior or moving the DJ booth.

In this case, WASP was not only a material supplier but also a 3D printing service provider and provided support for some design and engineering. This is new for WASP, since it usually tends to collaborate with architects and engineering agencies on its projects. WASP is very architect- and designer-forward. It has the ability to attract and work with creatives willing to express their ideas in 3D. Now, by taking on more design, fabrication, and engineering tasks, it has gone further than usual. I often complain that we don’t have enough systems integrators in additive. We lack the people who can unite design, engineering, manufacturing, and execution tasks within a single organization.

Such integrators can reduce client risk and make it much easier to adopt 3D printing. Such players can significantly reduce the risk of adopting AM while speeding up projects. We should have a lot more offerings like this to accelerate 3D printing adoption. In this case, WASP has partnered with numerous companies worldwide through WASP Hubs. The work here was carried out by WASP Hub Mantova, in Lombardy, Italy. That setup positions the WASP brand behind local companies and lets them do inspiring global projects. The partner company is Arche, which handles many 3D printing design projects and was also responsible for the WASP Dior project. Arche has desktop material extrusion systems, SLA, medium-format syringe extrusion systems, large-format delta pellet and filament extrusion systems, as well as robot-arm-mounted extruders. That broad arsenal of systems and experience doing architectural-sized projects for marquee clients makes Arche a growing partner for these types of projects.

In this case, WASP, together with Arche, helped print hundreds of facade elements using the WASP 3MT HDP and the CEREBRO system. The 3MT has a moving heating mini-chamber within the build chamber, which puts the heat at the point of extrusion. While saving energy, this lets a part of the build to be heated to 150 °C with the FIRECAP SYSTEM. That allows a wider variety of materials to be used in builds, potentially also leading to cheaper and more sustainable materials being possible. Rather than all materials having to be glass-filled, maybe other fillers and non-filled materials could be used. This will be a key differentiation going forward, with many open chamber units relying exclusively on filled materials. Unfilled is, of course, much cheaper, and, crucially for WASP, a mission-driven company that wants to help the world print sustainable homes, can lead to reusing materials and using more sustainable materials. At 215 cm x 235 cm x 305 cm, the 350 kg machine is imposing. It is a delta unit with a build volume of 1000 x 1000 mm and can print up to 3.8 kg/h at 100 mm/s using a 350°C hotend. Pneumatic feeding and easily released vacuum beds make continuous printing of virgin or recycled pellets possible with standard materials consisting of PLA and ABS. The other system, CEREBRO, is a kit that lets you marry any of WASP’s extrusion heads to robot arms. Whether you want to integrate a syringe extruder for ceramic pastes, a concrete extruder, a pellet extruder, or a filament one, the CEREBRO control unit can hook up that head to a robot arm. And when you want to print in mushrooms, PEEK, or earthenware, WASP has you covered. In this project, a WASPExtruder HDP XL on a KUKA bot was used.

Because the team knew that the elements would be built up and disassembled dozens of times during the season, storability, disassembly, light weight, and ease of transport would be key. Making the three different sets easy to mount was also important. The different facades included a white PLA one and two transparent PET-G modules in red and blue.

This is a fantastic project. I hope more companies begin looking for sustainable temporary facades. If done well, they can lead to more people attending your beach club, bank opening, Christmas store, and more. I think this is a great use of medium- and large-format 3D printing, and we should see many more companies look into this over the coming months.

