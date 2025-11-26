Creality’s Black Friday 2025 Mega Sale Has Huge Discounts Across the K2 Series and More

Creality’s biggest sale of the year is here, and almost over. The Black Friday 2025 Mega Sale runs through November 30, offering discounts across the company’s newest K2 Series 3D printers, multi-color systems, scanners, engravers, and ecosystem accessories. This year’s promotion, called The Galactic Lineup, includes savings of up to $1,300 on select products. The company is also running rotating flash sales, limited-run bundles, check-in rewards, and daily giveaways, creating a campaign that changes throughout the week.

A major focus this year is Creality’s newest K2 Series, which takes center stage in The Galactic Lineup. The flagship K2 Pro Combo is now listed at $999, down from $1,049, offering a fully automated CoreXY system with multi-color support and AI-assisted calibration. The standard K2 Combo, priced at $549 (down from $699), offers many of the same features in a smaller footprint. For users who need more space, the K2 Plus Combo — with a 350 × 350 × 350 mm build volume — is now $1,199, reduced from $1,499.

Creality has also discounted its entry-level multi-material machine, the Hi Combo, which drops to $379 from $599. Designed for classrooms, beginners, and hobbyists, it supports up to 16 colors and prints at speeds up to 500 millimeters per second.

While the K2 family dominates the lineup, the broader sale extends across Creality’s entire catalog, including 3D scanners, laser engravers, filaments, cloud services, and a range of accessories. Because flash sales and bonus coupons rotate daily, many of the best deals are temporary and often limited in quantity.

A Leading Brand for Makers and Pros Alike

Creality has become one of the most well-known names in desktop 3D printing, with a global community of hobbyists, educators, designers, and small businesses relying on its machines. The company built its reputation with the Ender and CR series, but its newer CoreXY K-series printers have shifted expectations for speed, automation, and multi-color capability in an affordable package. These models appeal to a wide range of users, from first-time makers and classrooms to print-farm operators producing parts every day. Mainly because they combine fast printing, AI-powered monitoring, and simplified maintenance. With Black Friday pricing now applied across the entire ecosystem, Creality is setting up its flagship lineup as one of the most accessible ways to upgrade to high-performance multi-color printing.

With only a few days left before the November 30 deadline, Creality users still have time to secure discounted printers and bundles before prices return to normal. Shoppers can explore all offers directly through the Creality Official Store.

Images courtesy of Creality

