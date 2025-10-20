3DPOD 276: PEKK 3D Printing with Scott De Felice, Oxford Performance Materials

Scott De Felice has been on a 25 year journey with Oxford Performance Materials. His company is a pioneer in PEKK, a very high-performance polymer with many properties that make it a powerful solution in engineering and medical applications. We talk about PEKK and its rival PEEK in this episode. But, we also talk about growing a business for the long term, and making tough strategic decisions. Medical implants is the path that Scott is on, and this does not only require a company to be careful and precise, but also steadfast.
This episode of the 3DPOD is brought to you by Nikon SLM Solutions, leaders in industrial metal 3D printing. With open architecture platforms, up to 12 laser productivity and global expertise backed by Nikon, Nikon SLM Solutions is helping manufacturers accelerate adoption, scale production, and achieve mission-critical results within additive manufacturing.
Podcast (podcast-audio): Play in new window | Download
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Stay up-to-date on all the latest news from the 3D printing industry and receive information and offers from third party vendors.
Print Services
Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.
You May Also Like
3D Printing News Briefs, October 18, 2025: Software Integration, Glass Bone Substitute, & More
In this weekend’s 3D Printing News Briefs, Velo3D and Dyndrite have announced an integration partnership. NCDMM announced the Director for the new Youngstown Innovation Hub for Aerospace and Defense, and...
3D Printing News Briefs, October 15, 2025: Thermal Simulation, Ceramic Fuel Cells, & More
In today’s 3D Printing News Briefs, Dyndrite and Ansys are collaborating on reducing risk in metal AM, and researchers from the Technical University of Denmark are 3D printing ceramic, coral-inspired...
The Photonic Chip 3D Printing Opportunity
Photonic chips may revolutionize a lot of processes and electronic devices, including 3D printing. Photonic chips, the development of the photonic integrated circuit, silicon photonics, light valves, integrated quantum photonics,...
3D Printing News Briefs, October 8, 2025: CSAM Research, 3D Printed Product Warning, & More
In today’s 3D Printing News Briefs, Florida International University acquired a WarpSPEE3D printer from SPEE3D for rapid production of large-scale metal parts. QuickParts announced an extension to its 3D printing...