3DPOD 276: PEKK 3D Printing with Scott De Felice, Oxford Performance Materials

Scott De Felice has been on a 25 year journey with Oxford Performance Materials. His company is a pioneer in PEKK, a very high-performance polymer with many properties that make it a powerful solution in engineering and medical applications. We talk about PEKK and its rival PEEK in this episode. But, we also talk about growing a business for the long term, and making tough strategic decisions. Medical implants is the path that Scott is on, and this does not only require a company to be careful and precise, but also steadfast.

This episode of the 3DPOD is brought to you by Nikon SLM Solutions, leaders in industrial metal 3D printing. With open architecture platforms, up to 12 laser productivity and global expertise backed by Nikon, Nikon SLM Solutions is helping manufacturers accelerate adoption, scale production, and achieve mission-critical results within additive manufacturing.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.