Wurth

3DPOD 276: PEKK 3D Printing with Scott De Felice, Oxford Performance Materials

October 20, 2025 by Joris Peels 3D Printing3D Printing Materials
AM Investment Strategies
Formnext

Share this Article

Scott De Felice has been on a 25 year journey with Oxford Performance Materials. His company is a pioneer in PEKK, a very high-performance polymer with many properties that make it a powerful solution in engineering and medical applications. We talk about PEKK and its rival PEEK in this episode. But, we also talk about growing a business for the long term, and making tough strategic decisions. Medical implants is the path that Scott is on, and this does not only require a company to be careful and precise, but also steadfast.

This episode of the 3DPOD is brought to you by Nikon SLM Solutions, leaders in industrial metal 3D printing. With open architecture platforms, up to 12 laser productivity and global expertise backed by Nikon, Nikon SLM Solutions is helping manufacturers accelerate adoption, scale production, and achieve mission-critical results within additive manufacturing.

Podcast (podcast-audio): Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Spotify | RSS

Tagged with:

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox 3ERP 3D Systems Craftcloud Endeavor 3D FirstMold Xometry

Share this Article

Recent News

October in Pink: 3D Printing’s Role in Healing and Hope

3D Printed Customizable Bistable Finger Orthotic for Arthritis & Injury Recovery

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

3D Printing3D Printing Materials3D Printing ResearchAdditive ManufacturingAsiaBusinessMedical 3D PrintingNorth AmericaScience & Technology

3D Printing News Briefs, October 18, 2025: Software Integration, Glass Bone Substitute, & More

In this weekend’s 3D Printing News Briefs, Velo3D and Dyndrite have announced an integration partnership. NCDMM announced the Director for the new Youngstown Innovation Hub for Aerospace and Defense, and...

October 18, 2025
3D Printing3D Printing Materials3D Printing Research3D SoftwareAerospace 3D PrintingBusinessEnergyEuropeNorth AmericaScience & TechnologySustainability

3D Printing News Briefs, October 15, 2025: Thermal Simulation, Ceramic Fuel Cells, & More

In today’s 3D Printing News Briefs, Dyndrite and Ansys are collaborating on reducing risk in metal AM, and researchers from the Technical University of Denmark are 3D printing ceramic, coral-inspired...

October 15, 2025
3D Printing3D Printing Research

The Photonic Chip 3D Printing Opportunity

Photonic chips may revolutionize a lot of processes and electronic devices, including 3D printing. Photonic chips, the development of the photonic integrated circuit, silicon photonics, light valves, integrated quantum photonics,...

October 13, 2025
3D Printers3D Printing3D Printing ResearchAdditive ManufacturingAsiaEuropeMedical 3D PrintingMetal 3D PrintingMilitary 3D PrintingScience & Technology

3D Printing News Briefs, October 8, 2025: CSAM Research, 3D Printed Product Warning, & More

In today’s 3D Printing News Briefs, Florida International University acquired a WarpSPEE3D printer from SPEE3D for rapid production of large-scale metal parts. QuickParts announced an extension to its 3D printing...

October 8, 2025
EOS
AM Investment Strategies
Formnext
IMTS
AMR Data Center
AMR Satellite
FacFox
HP Produce Locally
RAPID + TCT
Stratasys
Wurth
HP
Caracol
3D Systems
EOS
AMR Software
AMR Dental
Continuum Powders
3DPOD
AMUG

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Networking Business Summit
February 24-26, 2026

Networking Business Summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides