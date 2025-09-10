Meltio Gains Credibility and Efficiency: Real Industrial Parts Reinforce its AM Solutions

Meltio‘s metal AM solutions are helping industries around the world to efficiently manufacture and repair metal parts in 3D, consolidating their credibility in the market. Compared to conventional manufacturing methods, which are more expensive and require large organizational structures in workshops, production centers, and machine shops, Meltio’s metal AM solutions are helping industries in various sectors gain greater manufacturing autonomy.

And that is where Meltio comes in. By adopting Meltio’s advanced additive manufacturing metal solutions, which are based on reducing material waste by using welding wire-laser to create and repair parts (instead of polluting metal powder), industries can work with different metal materials such as aluminum, copper, titanium, stainless steel, nickel, and invar. This allows sectors such as automotive, defense, aerospace, mining, energy, oil and gas, and many others to gain manufacturing autonomy and reduce costs.

“Metal Additive Manufacturing is growing in demand among the global industrial sector. It solves the needs of these customers to obtain parts and repair them, effectively and reliably, and guarantees them greater autonomy since Meltio’s equipment is installed directly in their workshops and production lines. We bring reliability and credibility with our disruptive technology and this encourages us to continue to grow and innovate our solutions in the next six months of 2025,” explained Lukas Hoppe, Head of R&D at Meltio.

Lukas Hoppe, R&D Director at Meltio.

Meltio’s industrial customers can print and repair parts on demand with consistent, repeatable results, allowing them to optimize material usage, achieve reliable success stories, reduce time and costs in industrial applications, and improve overall production efficiency.

The unique Directed Energy Deposition (DED) metal 3D printing technology developed by Meltio — included in the Meltio M600 industrial metal 3D printer and in other solutions — is gaining traction among different industries around the world to solve their manufacturing and repair needs.

With over 10.000 km on the road and remaining with the same initial conditions, DMZ Engineering’s high-performance exhaust header has proven to be a success. Thanks to Meltio’s technology, DMZ has been able to create extremely complex geometries for optimizing exhaust flows in the combustion engine and reducing the assembly time from eight hours to just one, therefore matching the worldwide automotive Stellantis Group’s demands. Another motorsport part is the one developed by the Entreprise de Réalisations Mécaniques (ERM) in France. The turbo intake manifold, printed with the Meltio M600 in dual material, is capable of withstanding temperatures above 800 ºC, while manufacturing costs and time were reduced by 70%, compared to traditional methods.

More companies in the automotive sector, like Iveco and others in a real industrial use cases, are using the Meltio Robot Cell solution at the Bourbon-Lancy plant in France to reduce production lead times and enhance flexibility in designing and manufacturing parts; or Hirudi, producing an impressive stub axle with a 62% weight reduction and a 33% faster delivery time and cost reduction.

That was the case of the 300mm diffuser that no one could replace, but thanks to Meltio’s AM technology, it became not only possible to produce it, but also printed with improved properties. Another example is the redesign of an educator naval part for the USS Arleigh Burke (US Navy). But a redesign and a material change made it easy to replicate a legacy part in less than 58 hours. A critical component, like a close impeller, was another successful task for the Meltio Engine Integration for Robot arms. Made in cast bronze in a corrosive environment wasn’t ideal. With some redesign to improve printability and performance, plus switching to stainless steel 316L, a stronger part with greater wear resistance was possible.

In that regard, Roez s.r.o., a Czech research and development company, is advancing in energy innovation with a single-print turbine case. Previously, a complex and costly process, but thanks to Meltio’s technology, they were capable of printing the part in one step, reducing costs and time with no additional infrastructure.

“We are using Meltio’s advanced additive manufacturing technology to develop innovative specialised parts that drive energy efficiency and green solutions across nuclear, hydro, and chemical industries.”

Daniel Hasic, Engineer at Roez

In Japan, Daidore Corporation is a manufacturing company with a focus on agile product development and efficient production of industrial components. Faced with mounting pressure to streamline production and shorten development cycles, Daidore began evaluating advanced manufacturing technologies that could improve both productivity and product quality.

The same applies to DPR Automatismos, a Spanish industrial integrator, which is choosing Meltio for creating metal parts because of its versatility and ability to integrate with robotic systems. Companies such as Gary Mécanique in France and ALAR in Mexico for aerospace, and the Tecnológico de Monterrey have already adopted Meltio’s technology.

