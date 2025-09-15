Wurth

3DPOD 271: 3D Printing at the Mayo Clinic with Dr. Jonathan Morris

08:00 am by Joris Peels 3D PrintingMedical 3D PrintingNorth AmericaScience & Technology
Dr. Jonathan Morris is the Executive Medical Director of Immersive and Experiential Learning at the Mayo Clinic. He is also the Medical Director of Biomedical and Scientific Visualization and helped set up their Anatomic Modeling Unit nearly 19 years ago. With over 23 years at the Mayo Clinic, much of it working with 3D printing, Dr. Morris has a lot of experience with the technology. He’s not always a happy 3D printing user, but here he passionately explains what it can do for patients and doctors. We also talk about how 3D printed models gained a foothold at Mayo, how they grew in use, and how they’re used today. We talk about Mayo Clinic’s pursuit of 3D printing implants in the hospital and other pioneering work in a must-listen episode for anyone in the medical field.

This episode of the 3DPOD is brought to you by Würth Additive Group, industry leaders in digital inventory and physical supply chain solutions. From factory floors to frontline operations, Würth Additive helps manufacturers streamline sourcing and stay production-ready with 3D printing, on-demand parts, and smart inventory strategies.

Lithoz Makes Aluminium Nitride Heat Exchanger

Nikon Advanced Manufacturing Partners with the US Navy for the Maritime Industrial Base

3DPOD

