3DPOD 271: 3D Printing at the Mayo Clinic with Dr. Jonathan Morris

Dr. Jonathan Morris is the Executive Medical Director of Immersive and Experiential Learning at the Mayo Clinic. He is also the Medical Director of Biomedical and Scientific Visualization and helped set up their Anatomic Modeling Unit nearly 19 years ago. With over 23 years at the Mayo Clinic, much of it working with 3D printing, Dr. Morris has a lot of experience with the technology. He’s not always a happy 3D printing user, but here he passionately explains what it can do for patients and doctors. We also talk about how 3D printed models gained a foothold at Mayo, how they grew in use, and how they’re used today. We talk about Mayo Clinic’s pursuit of 3D printing implants in the hospital and other pioneering work in a must-listen episode for anyone in the medical field.

